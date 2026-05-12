BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Round 4 matches revealed

Following the eliminations of CAG Osaka and FURIA as well as the third wins of Twisted Minds and FaZe Clan, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage is now considerably smaller; moving from 16 to 12 teams from one day to the other.

However, even though today will have less games than in previous days, all of the clashes left in the tournament will be BO3 series. In total, May 12 will see at least 12 maps being played. Exciting, isn't it?

Yesterday's games shaped the fourth round of Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage. By tonight, only six teams will remain in the Swiss Stage as the best three will clinch a playoff spot while the worst three will be sent home.

This is how Day 3 of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage will look like:

G2 Esports vs. Virtus.pro

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion

DarkZero Esports vs. Wildcard

LOS vs. Weibo Gaming

Team Falcons vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

All Gamers vs. Five Fears