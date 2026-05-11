BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Round 3 matches revealed

Following today's results at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, G2 Esports, Twisted Minds, FaZe Clan, and Wildcard are one victory away from qualifying for Salt Lake City's playoffs. Meanwhile, the rest of teams still need at least two wins, with some of them already facing elimination as they lost their initial two games.

As it happens in all Swiss Stages, teams are paired with other rosters based on their results during the phase. After the wins of All Gamers and Wildcard to put to an end the first day of action in the Swiss Stage, this is how the calendar for Day 2 looks like:

G2 Esports (2-0) vs. Twisted Minds (2-0)

Wildcard (2-0) vs. FaZe Clan (2-0)

Weibo Gaming (1-1) vs. Virtus.pro (1-1)

Shopify Rebellion (1-1) vs. All Gamers (1-1)

DarkZero Esports (1-1) vs. LOS (1-1)

Team Falcons (1-1) vs. ENTERPRISE Esports (1-1)

Five Fears (0-2) vs. CAG Osaka (0-2)

FURIA (0-2) vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-2)