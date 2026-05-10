BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Round 2 matches revealed

Shortly after Twisted Minds and LOS' victories in the final two matches of Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage Round 1, BLAST unveiled the eight matches that will shape Round 2. Here's a look at them:
- Weibo Gaming (1-0) vs. Twisted Minds (1-0)
- Five Fears (0-1) vs. Virtus.pro (0-1)
- G2 Esports (1-0) vs. ENTERPRISE Esports (1-0)
- FURIA (0-1) vs. All Gamers (0-1)
- Wildcard (1-0) vs. LOS (1-0)
- Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-1) vs. DarkZero Esports (0-1)
- FaZe Clan (1-0) vs. Shopify Rebellion (1-0)
- CAG Osaka (0-1) vs. Team Falcons (0-1)
All of these matches will follow a BO1 format. The winners will be closer to the playoffs, whilst the losers will be either in the middle bracket or in the elimination bracket. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.