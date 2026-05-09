BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage matches revealed

BLAST have unveiled the games that will kick off the Swiss Stage in Salt Lake City. Including 16 teams, only half of them will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Finals, which will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah, between May 15 and May 17.

Here's a look at the matches that shape the first round of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage:

10:30 AM MT: DarkZero Esports vs. G2 Esports

10:30 AM MT: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

11:30 AM MT: Team Falcons vs. Wildcard

11:30 AM MT: All Gamers vs. Weibo Gaming

12:30 PM MT: FaZe Clan vs. Five Fears

12:30 PM MT: Shopify Rebellion vs. Virtus.pro

1:30 PM MT: CAG Osaka vs. LOS

1:30 PM MT: FURIA vs. Twisted Minds

The winners of each clash will move to the Swiss Stage Upper Bracket. Meanwhile, the defeated sides of each clash will fall to the Swiss Stage Lower Bracket. All of tomorrow's games will be BO1 series as only promotion and elimination matches will follow a BO3 format.