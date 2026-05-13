BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: Jume

SiegeGG have chosen Team Falcons' Marc "jume" Steinmann as the best player of the third day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

Team Falcons had an underwhelming start to Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage with defeats against Wildcard and ENTERPRISE Esports, putting the team between a rock and a hard place as another loss would send them back home.

In what was their first test to avoid an unprecedented Swiss Stage elimination, Team Falcons ran over Ninjas in Pyjamas with back-to-back 7-2 wins on Consulate and Clubhouse. The German was a crucial piece in the team's victory, averaging the highest rating of the game closely followed by his teammate Théo "LikEfac" Mariano.

Here's a look at jume's stats for Team Falcons in their match against Ninjas in Pyjamas:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.66

: 1.66 K-D : 24-8 (+16)

: 24-8 (+16) Entry : 5-1 (+4)

: 5-1 (+4) KOST : 88

: 88 KPR : 1.33

: 1.33 SRV : 55

: 55 Operators mained: Glaz and Solis