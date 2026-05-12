BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: Fntzy

SiegeGG have chosen Ninjas in Pyjamas' Diogo "Fntzy" Lima as the best player of the second day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

The Brazilian was highly consistent across the two maps his team played against the South America League 2026 Kickoff champions FURIA. On Border, the Dogão averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.45. Meanwhile, on Bank, the player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.36 while also registering a K-D of 15-9 (+6).

Surprisingly enough, Fntzy also managed to keep a semi-decent survival ratio (30%) which was still below the average across the ninjas. However, it was fairly higher than the tally he often averages on this statistic.

Here's a look at Fntzy's stats across Day 2 of the Swiss Stage:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.39

: 1.39 K-D : 25-14 (+11)

: 25-14 (+11) Entry : 2-2 (+0)

: 2-2 (+0) KOST : 70

: 70 KPR : 1.25

: 1.25 SRV : 30

: 30 Operators mained: Solid Snake and Ela