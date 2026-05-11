BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: bbySharKK

SiegeGG have chosen Wildcard's Joan "bbySharKK" Benito as the best player of the first day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

Wildcard kicked off the day with a surprising 7-1 win against Team Falcons. Whilst all of the players in the American team scored ratings of 1.22 and above, the Frenchman finished the game against the Europeans with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36.

His best performance of the day came against LOS as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 2.03 against the Brazilians. All in all, Wilcard are one win away from reaching the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs.

Here's a look at bbySharKK's stats across Day 1 of the Swiss Stage:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.72

: 1.72 K-D : 23-8 (+15)

: 23-8 (+15) Entry : 2-2 (+0)

: 2-2 (+0) KOST : 76

: 76 KPR : 1.35

: 1.35 SRV : 52

: 52 Clutches : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Deimos and Thorn