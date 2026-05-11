SiegeGG have chosen Wildcard's Joan "bbySharKK" Benito as the best player of the first day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.
Wildcard kicked off the day with a surprising 7-1 win against Team Falcons. Whilst all of the players in the American team scored ratings of 1.22 and above, the Frenchman finished the game against the Europeans with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36.
His best performance of the day came against LOS as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 2.03 against the Brazilians. All in all, Wilcard are one win away from reaching the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs.
Here's a look at bbySharKK's stats across Day 1 of the Swiss Stage:
- SiegeGG Rating: 1.72
- K-D: 23-8 (+15)
- Entry: 2-2 (+0)
- KOST: 76
- KPR: 1.35
- SRV: 52
- Clutches: 1
- Operators mained: Deimos and Thorn
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