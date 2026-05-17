BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: Ambi

SiegeGG have chosen Shopify Esports' Jaylen "Ambi" Turk as the best player of the second day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

Similar to Shopify Rebellion's clash against G2 Esports, Ambi was the team's start in the first map of the series as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.55 on Lair. With a K-D of 20-10 (+10) and two clutches to his name, the 20-year-old was differential on a map that ended in an 8-7 win for the North American roster.

Without his performance on Lair, Twisted Minds would have likely reached the grand final of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City instead. The MENA roster's 7-5 win on Clubhouse meant both teams would need to face off on Fortress to call a winner.

Finally, Fortress ended in a 7-3 win for Shopify Rebellion where all the players in the American team finished with positive ratings. In Ambi's case, he finished the map with a SiegeGG rating of 1.19.

Here's a look at Ambi's stats against Twisted Minds at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City semifinals:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.28

: 1.28 K-D : 39-26 (+13)

: 39-26 (+13) Entry : 4-3 (+1)

: 4-3 (+1) KOST : 72

: 72 KPR : 1.05

: 1.05 SRV : 29

: 29 Clutches : 2

: 2 Operators mained: Deimos and Fenrir