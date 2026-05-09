BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Play-In Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: Peres

SiegeGG have chosen LOS' Vitor "Peres" Peres as the best player of the second and final day of play-in action at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

During the match against Four Angry Men, Peres secured one ace on Border while playing Twitch. His control of the F2 combined with his aggressiveness with Thorn were crucial for the player to score a SiegeGG rating of 2.12 on the second map of the series.

Overall, the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.91. He also accumulated an oustanding K-D of 29-9 (+20) and a brilliant entry balance of 8-0 (+8).

Here's a look at Peres' individual numbers against Four Angry Men:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.91

: 1.91 K-D : 29-9 (+20)

: 29-9 (+20) Entry : 8-0 (+8)

: 8-0 (+8) KOST : 88

: 88 KPR : 1.61

: 1.61 SRV : 50

: 50 Operators mained: Twitch and Thorn

With today's victory, LOS clinched a spot to take part in Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage. They have joined their fellows FURIA, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and FaZe Clan, who will represent South America in the first BLAST R6 Major of the season.