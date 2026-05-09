BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Play-In Day 1 SiegeGG MVP: Jigsaw

SiegeGG have chosen ENTERPRISE Esports' Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies as the best player of the first day of action at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

The Australian player led ENTERPRISE Esports in their 2-0 victory against LOS, who had finished in fourth place at the South America League 2026 Kickoff. Although he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.32 across the whole series against the Brazilians, Jigsaw stole the show in ENTERPRISE Esports' victory on Chalet, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.56 and secured a perfect KOST.

Here's a look at Jigsaw's stats in the first day of play-in action at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.28 (3rd)

: 1.28 (3rd) K-D : 31-19 (+12) (1st)

: 31-19 (+12) (1st) Entry: 5-3 (+2) (5th)

KOST: 78 (2nd)

KPR: 0.97 (3rd)

SRV: 40 (3rd)

Disabled defusers: 1

Operators mained: Solid Snake and Mira vs. EDward Gaming / Lion and Tubarão vs. LOS

ENTERPRISE Esports' results in Salt Lake City today mean they won't have to play any matches tomorrow. It's also worth mentioning that in one day they have won more matches at international competitions than in their previous three international appearances, including the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026.