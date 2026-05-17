BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Grand Final - Shopify Rebellion vs. DarkZero Esports: Preview and storylines

Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports will meet today at 4:30 PM MT (May 18 at 00:30 AM CEST) for a chance to lift the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City trophy. Just like in any other international grand final of this level, the series could see a total of five maps played. Unlike at the Six Invitational 2026, there won't be infinite overtimes.

Shopify Rebellion were the first to reach the grand final after taking down Twisted Minds. Meanwhile, DarkZero Esports shocked the viewers with a 2-1 victory against the back-to-back world champions, FaZe Clan.

Ahead of today's grand final, we've had a look at both teams as well as some interesting storylines that we believe is important knowing:

Head-to-head record

Storyline wise, it's worth considering two head-to-head records: the one between Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports, and the one between Shopify Rebellion and Spacestation. This is because five of DarkZero Esports' eight current members (including staff) signed for the purple roster from the astronauts earlier this year.

Shopify Rebellion vs. Spacestation

Shopify Rebellion and Spacestation met eight times between June 2025 and February 2026. Here's a look at the results between both teams during that period:

North America League 2025 Stage 1 Group Stage : Shopify Rebellion 7-3 Spacestation

: 7-3 Spacestation North America League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs : Shopify Rebellion 1-2 Spacestation

: Shopify Rebellion 1-2 Esports World Cup 2025 Playoffs : Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Spacestation

: Shopify Rebellion 0-2 North America League 2025 Stage 2 Group Stage : Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Spacestation

: Shopify Rebellion 0-2 North America League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs : Spacestation 2-0 Shopify Rebellion

: 2-0 Shopify Rebellion North America League 2025 Regional Finals : Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Spacestation

: Shopify Rebellion 0-2 North America League 2025 Regional Finals : Spacestation 2-0 Shopify Rebellion

: 2-0 Shopify Rebellion Six Invitational 2026 Playoffs: Spacestation 2-1 Shopify Rebellion

In short, under Spacestation, DarkZero Esports' current core beat Shopify Rebellion seven of the eight times they met in Year 10. Their only defeat came in the first match between the two, meaning they won the following seven—including their two international clashes at the Esports World Cup 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026.

Shopify Rebellion vs. DarkZero Esports

Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports have met six times since the start of the North America League 2025. Curiously enough, before today, they had never faced off internationally.

Here's a look at their head-to-head record:

North America League 2025 Stage 1 Group Stage : DarkZero Esports 5-7 Shopify Rebellion

: DarkZero Esports 5-7 North America League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs : Shopify Rebellion 1-2 DarkZero Esports

: Shopify Rebellion 1-2 North America League 2025 Stage 2 Group Stage : DarkZero Esports 7-8 Shopify Rebellion

: DarkZero Esports 7-8 North America League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs : Shopify Rebellion 2-1 DarkZero Esports

: 2-1 DarkZero Esports North America League 2025 Regional Finals : Shopify Rebellion 2-0 DarkZero Esports

: 2-0 DarkZero Esports North America League 2026 Kickoff: DarkZero Esports 2-1 Shopify Rebellion

Since the start of Year 10, Shopify Rebellion have won four of their six clashes against DarkZero Esports. However, it's worth noting that their only clash against DarkZero Esports' current roster ended in a 1-2 defeat.

On paper, both head-to-head records point at today's grand final being a tough one for Shopify Rebellion after having lost their last eight matches against DarkZero Esports' current core.

Best players and stats

Whilst both teams have had multiple players excelling on the way to Salt Lake City's grand final, we have picked Nick "njr" Rapier and Jaylen "Ambi" Turk as the players to follow.

Shopify Rebellion's Ambi has been crucial in his team's run in Salt Lake City. His 2.63 and 1.55 performances against G2 Esports and Twisted Minds on Bank and Lair, respectively, are the best examples of the 20-year-old's individual potential.

After 15 maps in the tournament, the American currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.21. He also holds the best K-D and the best entry balance, these being 165-114 (+51) and 29-16 (+13).

DarkZero Esports' njr has been the team's star of the show. He very much needed a performance like the one he's having in Salt Lake City, especially after a very slow Kickoff stage for the purple roster.

So far, after 10 maps played in Salt Lake City, njr averages the second-highest SiegeGG rating in the competition (1.29) as well as the second-best K-D, the second-best KPR, and the fourth-best KOST and survival percentages.

Other players that are worth noting are Ethan "Nuers" James and Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo (DarkZero Esports) as well as William "Spoit" Löfstedt, Damian "Surf" Medina, and Richard "Rexen" Coronado (Shopify Rebellion).

Storylines

Here are some of the most interesting storylines related to today's BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final between DarkZero Esports and Shopify Rebellion:

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final to include four team members involved in Six Charlotte Major grand final, including Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, Nick "njr" Rapier, Jack "J9O" Burkard, and Seth "Callout" Mik. Back then, njr and Canadian were teammates; today, the American will play against the 29-year-old alongside J9O and Callout, who lost the match under Astralis.

Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski could become the first player to win two Six Invitationals and two Majors. In case of a win, the Canadian player would have won all of those four trophies for different teams (Continuum, Spacestation, DarkZero Esports, and Shopify Rebellion).

Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo could become the first player to win back-to-back BLAST R6 Major editions for different teams. The Brazilian lifted the BLAST R6 Major Munich trophy in November 2026. Six months later, he could become an international champion for the second time.

All Major grand finals held in the United States have seen intra-regional clashes, including the Six Raleigh Major (Team Empire 3-1 G2 Esports), the Six Charlotte Major (DarkZero Esports 3-2 Astralis), and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta (w7m esports 3-1 LOS).

Former Spacestation core could win their first international championship in Utah, home to Spacestation's headquarters. The former astronauts parted ways with Spacestation just a few months ago.

Six Mexico Major champion Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira could add second international championship if DarkZero Esports lift the trophy today.

DarkZero Esports' coach Alonso "ALO" Díez could become first Spaniard to win an international championship since Daniel "Goga" Mazorra's Six Inviational 2019 victory for G2 Esports in February 2019.