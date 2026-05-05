BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City: Event Guide

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is just around the corner! Between May 8 and May 17 twenty of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams from all around the globe will meet in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, to crown a new international champion.

In case you aren’t familiarized with some Rainbow Six Siege esports terminology, here’s a little reminder: lifting a BLAST R6 Major doesn’t make the winning team a world champion roster—only becoming a Six Invitational champion does. However, in terms of legacy, Majors are second behind the hammer, closely followed by the Esports World Cup.

With the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City slowly approaching us, we have put together a detailed event guide that should do its job no matter if you’re a competitive newcomer or a well experienced fan; from teams to storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Location

As its name indicates, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Whilst the games played between May 8 and May 13 won't have a crowd, the Final will be played in Salt Lake City's Salt Palace Convention Center. Tickets to attend the event can still be purchased here.

Prize pool

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will include a prize pool of USD$600,000. Here's a look at how it will be distributed across the teams:

1st : USD$200.000 and 1,500 SI Points

: USD$200.000 and 1,500 SI Points 2nd : USD$102.000 and 1,200 SI Points

: USD$102.000 and 1,200 SI Points 3rd and 4th : USD$50.000 and 1,050 SI Points

: USD$50.000 and 1,050 SI Points 5th to 8th : USD$22.000 and 900 SI Points

: USD$22.000 and 900 SI Points 9th to 11th : USD$16.000 and 500 SI Points

: USD$16.000 and 500 SI Points 12th to 16th : USD$10.000 and 350 SI Points

: USD$10.000 and 350 SI Points 17th to 20th: USD$3.000 and 250 SI Points

Format

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is divided into three stages: Play-Ins, Swiss Stage, and Finals.

Play-In (May 8 - May 9)

The Play-In includes eight teams; the fourth seeds from Europe and MENA, South America, and North America, the second, third, and fourth seeds from China, the second seed from Asia, and the top seed from Oceania.

The first round of matches will include BO1 games. From there, all play-in games (elimination and promotion games) will be BO3 series. The four best teams will advance to the Swiss Stage.

Swiss Stage (May 10 - May 12)

The Swiss Stage includes sixteen teams. The first two rounds will be played on Day 1 and all games will be BO1 series. Then, only promotion and elimination matches are BO3s with the sole exception of clashes including teams on a 1-1 match record. On the final day of the Swiss Stage, all games are elimination / promotion games; therefore, all matches played then are BO3s.

The best eight teams (the eight teams with three victories to their name) will move to the Finals.

Finals (May 14 - May 17)

The Finals will be a single-elimination bracket with BO3 games, except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 clash.

Teams

As previously mentioned, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City includes twenty teams. These players qualified for the main event through their respective top flight regional leagues.

The BLAST R6 2026-27 circuit includes five top flight regional leagues, these being Europe and MENA, North America, South America, China, and APAC. The final one is divided into three sub-regions; Asia, APAC North, and Oceania.

Here’s a look at all of the teams that will compete in Salt Lake City this month:

Europe and MENA

North America

South America

China

Asia

APAC North

Oceania

Affected teams by visa issues

Unfortunately, one of the main stories from the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is the high volume of visa complications teams had to travel to the United States. So far, five teams have been affected by visa issues, including Wolves Esports, EDward Gaming, Wildcard, Five Fears, and Twisted Minds.

Here's a look at how these have affected the squads mentioned:

Wolves Esports : Wolves Esports have had to forfeit the tournament after all of their players' visas were denied.

: Wolves Esports have had to forfeit the tournament after all of their players' visas were denied. EDward Gaming : Cheng "Direction" Yabing will be replaced by Noah "Noa" Urwitz as he joins the Chinese esports powerhouse on loan from Team Secret.

: Cheng "Direction" Yabing will be replaced by Noah "Noa" Urwitz as he joins the Chinese esports powerhouse on loan from Team Secret. Wildcard : Adrian "Adrian" Tryka will be replaced by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, who was recently benched by M80.

: Adrian "Adrian" Tryka will be replaced by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, who was recently benched by M80. Twisted Minds : Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi will be replaced by his twin Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi, who recently parted ways with the MENA powerhouse.

: Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi will be replaced by his twin Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi, who recently parted ways with the MENA powerhouse. Five Fears: Rostyslav "Archer" Holoshchuk will be replaced by Sam "Fenix" Spencer.

Schedule

So far, we only know the schedule for Day 1 and Day 2 of the Play-Ins.

Here's a look at the times for the first games in Salt Lake City:

Day 1

10:30 AM MT: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. EDward Gaming

11:30 AM MT: Team Falcons vs. Daystar

12:30 PM MT: Shopify Rebellion vs. Four Angry Men

1:30 PM MT: LOS vs. TBD

4:30 PM MT: TBD vs. TBD

Day 2

10:30 AM MT: Lower Bracket Semifinal 1

1:30 PM MT: Lower Bracket Semifinal 2

4:30 PM MT: Lower Bracket Final 1

7:30 PM MT: Lower Bracket Final 2

Twitch Drops

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will offer viewers the chance to get Twitch Drops. Fans will be able to manually claim them on Twitch. Make sure that your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts are linked.

In total, viewers will be able to claim:

30 esports packs

2 weapon charms

2 weapon skins

1 universal operator card background

Predictions

Players can also secure prizes by competing in the Predictions system set for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Including Alpha Packs, an exclusive weapon skin, and even a Premium Battle Pass, there's no reason why you shouldn't take part in the event's predictions! You can access them here.