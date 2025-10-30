Wildcard - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Wildcard make international return six months after RE:L0:AD semifinal defeat

Wildcard's competitive debut in the Rainbow Six Siege X patch was far better than expected as the American-majority roster reached RE:L0:AD's semifinals. They were one map away from making it to the grand final, where they would have faced off against the Six Invitational 2024 champions, FURIA.

Overall, Wildcard's first Rainbow Six Siege X appearance set high expectations around the project. These slightly increased when the team announced the arrival of the highly experienced, Six Mexico Major champion and former Team Liquid player, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi. The Brazilian had joined the team as the roster's new head coach.

However, although Wildcard's season hasn't been disastrous by any means, the American roster hasn't looked exceptionally strong either. The team narrowly qualified for the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 Regional Finals, eight points behind fifth-placed DarkZero Esports. Additionally, back in Stage 1, the roster missed out on the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. In other terms, the difference between them and other teams like M80, Shopify Rebellion, DarkZero Esports, and Spacestation is still quite big.

Despite the team's lack of rock-solid displays throughout the season, Wildcard have been meeting their goals. They qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Regional Finals, and are still alive in the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. They have established themselves as a mid-table roster, which is probably a good start to what's the squad's first year together.

Including Major champions like Leonardo "dash" Lopes and the previously mentioned Lagonis, as well as the highly experienced and former Soniqs' player Evan "Kanzen" Bushore, the team has three members that have through many ups and downs in the scene and can guide the least experienced in the squad. As the team's head coach Lagonis has already said on his personal X account, Munich will be a great "opportunity for learning."

Competition results

Since the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X in the esports scene, Wildcard have competed in RE:L0:AD and in the North America League 2025. Here's a look at their final positions in each tournament:

RE:L0:AD : 3rd - 4th

: 3rd - 4th North America League 2025 Stage 1 : 5th

: 5th North America League 2025 Stage 2: 4th

RE:L0:AD is Wildcard's best example of what this team can achieve. While the potential seems to be there, it's clear that the team's match results in the North America League 2025 are often below the league's historical Top 4, including Spacestation, DarkZero Esports, M80, and Shopify Rebellion.

Player stats

All in all, Wildcard's player stats look quite flat. There's no player that stands out, and, at the same time, there's no player that has clearly underperformed.

Compared to their RE:L0:AD performances, Kanzen and Dash are the players that have experienced bigger downgrades as they both averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.25 and 1.17, respectively. Even when looking at Stage 1, Kanzen led the team stats with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10. He's now at the bottom with a 0.97.

Something that stands out from Wildcard's performances across the North America League 2025 Stage 2 is that all of their players have finished with positive entry balances. Jackob "Bae" Dowling has been the team's best player in this aspect with an entry balance of 26-16 (+10) whereas the French rookie Joan "bbySharKK" Benito and Brady "Spiker" Lukens have also proven to be quite effective in the entry department.

Match results

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, Wildcard have played a total of 32 matches and have won half. Therefore, Wildcard's match win rate in Rainbow Six Siege X is 50%.

As Wildcard's best performance so far has come in RE:L0:AD, this means that the team's match win rate in the North America League 2025 is slightly worse as it currently stands at 44%.

Looking at Stage 2 exclusively, Wildcard have only won matches against Spacestation, STANDBY LFO, Team Cruelty, Cloud9, and Oxygen Esports. Except for the astronauts and the green roster, three of Wildcard's five victories in Stage 2 came against North America's bottom three rosters in the second split of the competition. In the playoffs, the team was ran over by Spacestation and M80 but qualified after a surprising 2-0 win against Oxygen Esports.

Overall, Wildcard's results in the last few months haven't been brilliant. Although they have been enough to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich, they are far behind the performances seen by other powerhouses in the competition.

Maps played

Here's a look at the maps Wildcard have played since the start of RE:L0:AD and their respective win rates:

Nighthaven Labs : 8 (6-2, 75%)

: 8 (6-2, 75%) Chalet : 7 (4-3, 57,1%)

: 7 (4-3, 57,1%) Consulate : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Clubhouse : 6 (3-3, 50%)

: 6 (3-3, 50%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 5 (1-4, 20%)

: 5 (1-4, 20%) Border : 5 (1-4, 20%)

: 5 (1-4, 20%) Skyscraper : 2 (1-1, 50%)

: 2 (1-1, 50%) Bank: 2 (1-1, 50%)

Lair: 2 (0-2, 0%)

Wildcard's best map this season so far has been Nighthaven Labs, although two of their six wins there came in RE:L0:AD. The team has also got SOME good results on Chalet and Consulate, but have struggled on Kafe Dostoyevsky, Border, and Lair.

Maps banned

Wildcard's most banned maps this season have been Bank, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Lair, and Border. These have been banned from more than half of their matches, clearly indicating Wildcard's map pool isn't as strong as it should be.

Operators banned

Wildcard's most banned attacker this season has been Ace with 16 times whereas Kaid has been the team's most banned defender with 20 times. Other frequently banned operators by Wildcard include Montagne, Blackbeard, and Blitz on attack, and Azami, Mira, and Bandit on defense.

Here's a complete look at all of the operators banned by Wildcard since the start of RE:L0:AD:

Attackers

Ace : 16

: 16 Montagne : 15

: 15 Blackbeard : 14

: 14 Blitz : 14

: 14 Deimos : 10

: 10 Hibana : 10

: 10 Ying : 9

: 9 Maverick : 8

: 8 Thermite : 5

: 5 Glaz : 5

: 5 Grim : 5

: 5 Capitao : 5

: 5 Dokkaebi : 3

: 3 Nomad : 2

: 2 Buck : 1

: 1 Twitch : 1

: 1 Brava: 1

Defenders

Kaid : 20

: 20 Azami : 18

: 18 Mira : 18

: 18 Bandit : 14

: 14 Castle : 11

: 11 Valkyrie : 11

: 11 Fenrir : 10

: 10 Smoke : 6

: 6 Clash : 4

: 4 Warden : 3

: 3 Goyo : 2

: 2 Mute : 1

: 1 Tachanka : 1

: 1 Aruni : 1

: 1 Ela : 1

: 1 Maestro: 1

Wildcard will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 against Team Secret. Both teams faced off in RE:L0:aD; back then, the American-majority roster secured a 7-2 victory. Can they take another win against the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions?

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.