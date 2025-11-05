Team Falcons - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Falcons look to bounce back after EWC disappointment

Team Falcons’ players head to Munich as one of the favorites to win the competition. Their recent form, combined with their previous two results at BLAST R6 Majors, are enough factors to put high expectations around the lineup.

As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The Esports World Cup 2024 champions reached back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finals, but perished in both of them after defeats against Beastcoast and w7m esports. In Munich, the players have the chance to redeem themselves.

Although the team’s previous results in BLAST R6 Major competitions have been brilliant, their latest international result was extremely disappointing. Against all the odds, the Falcons were knocked out of the Esports World Cup 2025 on home soil with defeats against Team Secret and Spacestation.

All in all, Munich offers the former Team BDS players a chance to redeem themselves. A good performance in Germany is essential to show the fans that things are back to normal, especially as we head close to the Six Invitational 2026 – which will be played in Paris, France.

Here’s a look at Team Falcons’ season so far, including stats, information, and more:

Competition results

The changes introduced to the game with the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X clearly had an impact on Team Falcons’ results. In RE:L0:AD, the European lineup could only reach a Top 8 finish, and, three months later, they exited the Esports World Cup 2025 with back-to-back defeats on Day 1.

As explained by the Team Falcons’ IGL Théo “LikEfac” Mariano in a pre-Esports World Cup 2025 interview with SiegeGG , they are “a team that needs time to adapt to really understand everything.” He also said that “we need more than three months to be ready” but that they would be “ready for the SI.”

Slowly but steadily, Team Falcons’ results have been improving throughout the season. As we head to Munich, the European lineup seems to be ready for the occasion. Here’s a look at Team Falcons’ results throughout the current campaign:

RE:L0:AD : 8th - 5th

: 8th - 5th Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 : 2nd

: 2nd Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 13th - 16th

: 13th - 16th Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2: 1st

Despite the lineup’s clear issues throughout the season, the players managed to place high in the Europe and MENA League and have already accumulated 500 SI Points. This is plenty to feel secure, especially considering the team will have two more chances to add more points to their tally in Munich and the Regional Finals.

Player stats

Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebléu has stolen the show throughout Stage 2 (alongside Team Secret’s Marc “jume” Steinmann) as he averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.19 across the last three months – which include the Esports World Cup 2025 and the EML 2025 Stage 2.

The Frenchman averages some incredible numbers, including a K-D of 245-172 (+73), and the majority of the eyes in Munich will be following the goat.

We logically can’t ignore the rest of the players in Team Falcons, with Josh “Yuzus” Pritchard, Fatih “Solotov” Türker, and LikEfac averaging positive SiegeGG ratings. Finally, the team’s support Loïc “BriD” Chongthep averages a SiegeGG rating of 0.94. As always, he has been crucial by doing the dirty work and with 25 plants he is one of the best – if not one of the best – at what he does.

Match results

Including RE:L0:AD, the Europe and MENA League 2025, and the Esports World Cup 2025, Team Falcons have played 35 matches. Their record includes 23 wins and 12 defeats – meaning their match win rate is 65,7%.

In their home region, Team Falcons have only lost against G2 Esports, Team Secret… and the already-relegated side WYLDE. Internationally, Spacestation, Team Secret, LOUD, M80, and w7m esports are the sides that have managed to beat the European lineup.

Maps played

So far this season, Team Falcons have played 52 maps. Their record includes 32 wins and 20 defeats – meaning their map win rate is 61,5%.

Here’s a more detailed look at Team Falcons’ most played maps as well as their map win rate in each one of them:

Clubhouse : 12 (8-4, 66,6%)

: 12 (8-4, 66,6%) Lair : 8 (7-1, 87,5%)

: 8 (7-1, 87,5%) Bank : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Consulate : 5 (4-1, 80%)

: 5 (4-1, 80%) Chalet : 5 (2-3, 40%)

: 5 (2-3, 40%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 5 (1-4, 20%)

: 5 (1-4, 20%) Nighthaven Labs : 4 (3-1, 75%)

: 4 (3-1, 75%) Border : 4 (3-1, 75%)

: 4 (3-1, 75%) Skyscraper: 3 (0-3, 0%)

Team Falcons’ strongest maps this season have been Lair, Consulate, and Nighthaven Labs. However, the players haven’t been afraid to play in different maps; they have pretty acceptable win rates except for Chalet, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Skyscraper.

Map bans

Contrary to what’s seen in the majority of teams, Team Falcons doesn’t have multiple permanent bans. Although they often ban Chalet, they are very adaptable. They often also ban Border, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Consulate, followed by Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Skyscraper.

All in all, Team Falcons have proven to be able to play in different maps and a strong map pool is exactly what’s needed to be able to win an international championship.

Operators banned

Team Falcons’ most banned operators are Dokkaebi, Montagne, and Ace on attack, and Kaid, Azami, and Mira on defense.

Here’s a closer look at how many times each operator has been banned by Team Falcons this season:

Attackers

Dokkaebi : 22

: 22 Montagne : 20

: 20 Ace : 19

: 19 Blitz : 14

: 14 Hibana : 12

: 12 Deimos : 12

: 12 Thermite : 11

: 11 Blackbeard : 10

: 10 Maverick : 7

: 7 Grim : 5

: 5 Capitao : 4

: 4 Ying : 4

: 4 Glaz : 3

: 3 Twitch : 2

: 2 Lion : 1

: 1 Sens : 1

: 1 Brava : 1

: 1 IQ: 1

Defenders

Kaid : 33

: 33 Azami : 32

: 32 Mira : 27

: 27 Bandit : 17

: 17 Valkyrie : 13

: 13 Mute : 8

: 8 Fenrir : 5

: 5 Clash : 4

: 4 Ela : 3

: 3 Castle : 2

: 2 Melusi : 1

: 1 Tubarao : 1

: 1 Lesion : 1

: 1 Warden : 1

: 1 Smoke: 1

Team Falcons will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 when they play against Shopify Rebellion. It will be the first official match in over three years between Shaiiko and William "Spoit" Löfstedt.

Team Falcons will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 when they play against Shopify Rebellion. It will be the first official match in over three years between Shaiiko and William "Spoit" Löfstedt.