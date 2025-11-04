Spacestation - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Astronauts ready to plant the flag in Munich

Spacestation is a unique team in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive ecosystem. The team's big egos and gym culture has shaped a roster that's just pure good vibes; it's hard to not like them.

It's also hard to not see Spacestation as a potential BLAST R6 Major Munich champion. Following an underwhelming start to the season with a bottom finish at RE:L0:AD, the Americans won Stage 1 and finished in second place of Stage 2. Moreover, the astronauts claimed a fourth-place finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Combined with their Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2025 after a 0-2 defeat against the eventual champions, FaZe Clan, the Americans have done enough to be at least considered as championship candidates.

This being said, it would be surprising to see the astronauts lifting the trophy in Munich. Despite their regional consistency and international results, the Americans have only made it to the playoffs of a Major once in the last three years – Top 8 at BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

All in all, Spacestation's growth across the last two seasons can't be denied. Logic and recent form indicate they could win in Munich this month; but the presence of stronger lineups in the competition make the run seem unlikely.

Here's a look at Spacestation's form this season as well as a look at stats, bans, and more:

Competition results

As mentioned above, Spacestation's performances throughout the season have given their fans plenty of hopes. The astronauts are a team that's hard to ignore and have already shown to be able to beat some of the most solid teams in the scene, but they are yet to produce a championship run outside their region.

Spacestation's record this season includes RE:L0:AD, the North America League 2025, and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Here's a look at their final positions:

RE:L0:AD : 17th to 20th

: 17th to 20th North America League 2025 Stage 1 : 1st

: 1st Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 4th

: 4th North America League 2025 Stage 2: 2nd

The team's results in the North America League 2025 have put them in a very comfortable position in the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings with a total of 500 SI Points. Considering they will be in Munich and will also be part of the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 Regional Finals, the astronauts are one of the favorites to lock a Six Invitational spots through this system.

Player stats

Spacestation's best player in the last three months has been Ethan "Nuers" James with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.07. However, it's fair to say the team doesn't have a player that clearly stands out among the rest.

Spacestation have some great entry numbers since the start of the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. The team's combined entry balance in the last three months is 167-139 (+28) with Liam "Ashn" Paz being the best in this aspect with an overall entry balance of +12.

It's also worth mentioning the team's clutching potential, as Spacestation have produced 23 clutches in the team's last 19 played matches.

Match results

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, Spacestation have played 37 matches. The team currently holds a match win rate of 59,45%. However, Spacestation's match win rate is fairly higher if we don't take into account their RE:L0:AD numbers. In that case, the team's match win rate increases to 63,63%.

It's also worth mentioning the team's win rate when it comes to BO3 series. Since the start of the North America League 2025, the astronauts have won ten of 14 BO3 series played; meaning they have a BO3 win rate of 71,42%.

Maps played

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, Spacestation have played 56 maps. The Americans have won 32 and lost 24, making their overall map win rate 57,1%.

In the server, the Americans have been slightly inconsistent this season, though. It felt like the team used both group phases to experiment and improve as a team, before locking in for the playoffs and other crucial matches: the difference between RE:L0:AD and North America League 2025 group phase, and the team's form in North America's playoffs and the Siege X EWC 2025 is massive.

For instance, Spacestation's map record combining RE:L0:AD and North America's group phases is 12-0-1-9; whereas their record in North America's playoff and Siege X EWC 2025 maps is 16-7-4-7. In other words, their map win rate in RE:L0:AD and North America's group phase games was 54,5% while their map win rate in North America's playoff and Siege X EWC 2025 games was 67,6%.

Here's a complete look at the maps played by Spacestation and their respective map win rates:

Nighthaven Labs : 9 (4-5, 44,4%)

: 9 (4-5, 44,4%) Border : 8 (6-2, 75%)

: 8 (6-2, 75%) Chalet : 8 (4-4, 50%)

: 8 (4-4, 50%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 7 (6-1, 85,7%)

: 7 (6-1, 85,7%) Bank : 7 (3-4, 42,8%)

: 7 (3-4, 42,8%) Skyscraper : 6 (4-2, 66,6)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6) Clubhouse : 6 (3-3, 50%)

: 6 (3-3, 50%) Consulate : 5 (2-3, 40%)

: 5 (2-3, 40%) Lair: o

Spacestation's best maps this season have been Kafe Dostoyevsky and Border. Meanwhile, Spacestation have yet to play Lair as they have never played on the Operation Deadly Omen map.

Maps banned

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, Spacestation's most banned maps have been Chalet, Border, and Kafe Dostoyevsky. It's also worth mentioning Consulate and Bank. Meanwhile, Nighthaven Labs, Clubhouse, and Lair are the astronaut's least banned maps.

Operators banned

Spacestation's most banned attackers since the start of RE:L0:AD have been Ying, Blitz, and Montagne, with 28, 24, and 21 times, respectively. Meanwhile, Spacestation's most banned defenders since the start of RE:L0:AD have been Azami, Mira, Kaid, and Clash, with 28, 26, 19, and 18 times, respectively.

Here's a more detailed look at each operator ban made by Spacestation since May 10, 2025:

Attackers

Ying : 28

: 28 Blitz : 24

: 24 Montagne : 21

: 21 Deimos : 12

: 12 Ace : 11

: 11 Capitao : 10

: 10 Blackbeard : 10

: 10 Glaz : 9

: 9 Hibana : 9

: 9 Dokkaebi : 8

: 8 Thermite : 7

: 7 Brava : 6

: 6 Grim : 3

: 3 Maverick : 2

: 2 Nomad: 1

Defenders

Azami: 28

Mira: 26

Kaid: 19

Clash: 18

Bandit: 13

Fenrir: 9

Warden: 7

Smoke: 6

Mute: 5

Valkyrie: 5

Castle: 5

Melusi: 4

Goyo: 4

Tubarao: 3

Ela: 2

Echo: 2

Frost: 1

Vigil: 1

Pulse: 1

Spacestation will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 when the players face off Team BDS in their first match in the competition.