M80 - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: M80 aim to carry NAL Stage 2 momentum into Munich Major

After winning the North America League 2025 Stage 2, expectations around M80 are high this time – as pretty much always. It won't just be about expectations this time, though; a lot of storylines lead the viewers' attention to the green lineup.

It will be the first BLAST R6 Major appearance for Ayden "dfuzr" Gavari, Gaven "Gaveni" Black, Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff since winning the BLAST R6 Major Manchester one year and a half ago. It will also be Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten's first BLAST R6 Major appearance for M80. If that wasn't enough, M80's first game in Munich will be against the team's former content creator and academy player, Zack "Stompn" Lamb, who now plays for G2 Esports.

M80 have had some of the most talented and successful players in the history of Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene; yet the team have only reached the quarterfinals of a BLAST R6 Major once. In Munich, the North American lineup must set a new precedent. The talent, knowledge, experience, and form is definitely there. Now, it's only up to the players to write a new chapter in the team's history.

Competition results

M80's progression throughout the season can be clearly seen in the team's final results in each competition. In Rio de Janeiro, the team, as the rest of rosters in the tournament, used the experience to get ready for the first Rainbow Six Siege X esports season. However, the team missed out on the Siege X Esports World Cup after three consecutive 1-2 defeats.

However, in Stage 2, M80 have been extremely consistent. The team's first place finish in the North America League 2025 Stage 2 allowed the players to climb up the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings, and currently own 350 SI Points.

Here's a complete look at M80's results this season:

RE:L0:AD : 9th - 16th

: 9th - 16th North America League 2025 Stage 1 : 6th

: 6th North America League 2025 Stage 2: 1st

The team will have the chance to earn more SI Points in Munich and at the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 Regional Finals. In other words, M80 are one of the favorites to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 throughout the Global Standings. But, will they meet the expectations set around them?

Player stats

In terms of individual performances, Gaveni, dfuzr, and Gunnar have certainly taken most of the spotlight. However, it's also worth mentioning Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo and Hotancold's support tasks. An example of it is that they have planted the defuser 33 times across the two of them.

Unfortunately, as in most of the cases, individual stats don't tell the whole story. M80 have been extremely consistent in the North America League 2025 Stage 2 but that goes beyond the team's results. M80 have proven to be extremely versatile and unique, elevating their playstyle constantly to surprise their opponents. It would be a big mistake to underrate them based on the team's past results at international competitions.

Match results

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, M80 have played 32 matches. While 23 of these have ended in victory, only nine have ended in defeat. Therefore, M80's match win rate this season is 71,8%.

Although M80's current match win rate looks strong, that wasn't the case across RE:L0:AD and Stage 1. If we ignore Stage 2 results, the team's match win rate across the first two competitions was 55,5%. This means that M80's Stage 2 match win rate is an outstanding 92,85% as they have only lost one of the 14 matches they have played since the beginning of September.

Maps played

So far this season, M80 have played 47 maps. The Americans' map win rate stands at 68% after winning 32 and losing 15. Here's a more detailed look at the maps they have played as well as their win rates in each one of them:

Chalet : 7 (6-1, 85,71%)

: 7 (6-1, 85,71%) Nighthaven Labs : 7 (4-3, 57,1%)

: 7 (4-3, 57,1%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 6 (5-1, 80%)

: 6 (5-1, 80%) Consulate : 6 (5-1, 80%)

: 6 (5-1, 80%) Skyscraper : 5 (4-1, 80%)

: 5 (4-1, 80%) Bank : 5 (2-3, 40%)

: 5 (2-3, 40%) Border : 4 (2-2, 50%)

: 4 (2-2, 50%) Clubhouse : 4 (2-2, 50%)

: 4 (2-2, 50%) Lair: 3 (2-1, 66,6%)

Chalet, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Consulate, and Skyscraper have been M80's strongest maps this season. However, it's worth mentioning M80's map win rate is pretty solid in all of them, with their only negative map win rate being Bank (40% after five matches).

Maps banned

M80 have been a versatile team when it comes to map ban phases. On paper, the team have only struggled to get good results on Bank, Border, and Clubhouse, as seen above. Logically, these three are their most banned maps, followed by Chalet, Skyscraper, and Kafe Dostoyevsky.

Operators banned

M80's most banned attackers so far this season have been Blitz, Montagne, Ying, Blackbeard, Ace, and Dokkaebi. Meanwhile, M80's most banned defenders so far this season have been Kaid, Azami, Clash, and Castle.

Here's a complete look at all of the operators they have banned throughout the season as well as the amount of times each operator was banned:

Attackers

Blitz : 19

: 19 Montagne : 17

: 17 Ying : 15

: 15 Blackbeard : 12

: 12 Ace : 12

: 12 Dokkaebi : 12

: 12 Glaz : 10

: 10 Thermite : 9

: 9 Deimos : 9

: 9 Capitao : 7

: 7 Hibana : 4

: 4 Grim : 3

: 3 Maverick : 2

: 2 Sens : 1

: 1 Nomad : 1

: 1 Brava : 1

: 1 Nokk : 1

: 1 Ram : 1

: 1 IQ: 1

Defenders

Kaid : 24

: 24 Azami : 21

: 21 Clash : 19

: 19 Bandit : 13

: 13 Mira : 9

: 9 Castle : 9

: 9 Smoke : 6

: 6 Valkyrie : 5

: 5 Echo : 3

: 3 Mute : 3

: 3 Melusi : 3

: 3 Warden : 3

: 3 Fenrir : 2

: 2 Ela : 2

: 2 Goyo : 2

: 2 Tubarao : 2

: 2 Vigil : 2

: 2 Mozzie : 1

: 1 Aruni : 1

: 1 Pulse : 1

: 1 Caveira : 1

: 1 Tachanka: 1

M80 will make their debut at the BLAST R6 Major Munich when they play against G2 Esports on November 8. For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.