G2 Esports - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: First Major in two years where G2 is a realistic title contender

G2 Esports successfully got back on track after the team decided to sign the American rookie Zack "Stompn" Lamb following their performance in RE:L0:AD.

Surprisingly enough, adding the talented 18-year-old to replace the roster's former support Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönnen allowed the players to fix their communication issues. It only took them two months to show the viewers they aren't messing anymore as their Stage 1 victory was followed by a second-place finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

So far, Stompn has been G2 Esports' best player this season as he currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 after 48 maps played this season. He's not just the best player in the samurai roster but also the best Tier 1 player in the last six months, followed by Luccas "Paluh" Molina and William "Spoit" Löfstedt, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.13 each.

The American's performances aren't the only reason behind G2 Esports' rise. His arrival allowed Karl "Alem4o" Zarth to take over the IGL role, which is what historically has worked better for the samurai. His Brazilian fellow Roberto "Loira" Camargo has been extremely sharp, versatile, and, overall, Jack "Doki" Robertson's best ally when it comes to leading the team's offensive structure. Meanwhile, Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas has perfectly adapted to this role where he just does what the team needs – and he has proven to be really effective at it.

All in all, after back-to-back BLAST R6 Majors where G2 Esports would struggle massively just to qualify for the tournament, the samurai are in a position where they could realistically lift the trophy – which would see the team extending their legacy in Rainbow Six Siege as well as locking a Six Invitational 2026 spot.

Competition results

Since the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X, G2 Esports have competed in three different tournaments: RE:L0:AD, the Europe and MENA League 2025, and the Siege X Esports World Cup. Here's a look at their final positions:

RE:L0:AD : 9th to 16th

: 9th to 16th Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 : 1st

: 1st Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 2nd

: 2nd Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2: 3rd

G2 Esports' RE:L0:AD performance was the final straw for a team that had been struggling for over a year. The arrival of Stompn completely changed the team's results as they won Stage 1 and came in second in Riyadh just a few weeks later. In Stage 2, the samurai finished in third place, only behind Team Falcons and Team Secret.

Player stats

Throughout the last three months, G2 Esports have played 19 matches. This run includes the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 and the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2.

After reading the initial paragraphs of the article, it doesn't feel surprising to see Stompn and Loira at the top of the list with SiegeGG ratings of 1.17 and 1.11, respectively. They have stolen the show in many matches, leading the team's attacking plays with flashy plays. For insance, Loira has eight clutches to his name in the last 19 matches, while Stompn has an outstanding K-D of 299-227 (+72).

Meanwhile, Alem4o, BlaZ, and Doki have averaged SiegeGG ratings of 0,99, 0,95, and 0,94, respectively. The Brazilian and the Frenchman usually play in more supportive roles, while the Scottish player is more involved in the early game alongside Loira.

Match results

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, G2 Esports have played 36 matches. Their record currently includes 26 wins and only 10 defeats, meaning their win rate in the last six months is an outstanding 72,2%.

The team's win rate can be improved if we exclude their first RE:L0:AD matches, which were defeats against Wildcard, BNK FEARX, and Spacestation. Without those three games, G2 Esports have only lost seven of their last 33 matches; making their win rate going up to 78,78%. Meanwhile, since Stompn's arrival, G2 Esports' win rate stands at 76,4%.

In other words, G2 Esports' have only lost twice against Team Secret and Team Falcons each, Team BDS, Shopify Rebellion, and Gen.G Esports. As we head to Munich, the samurai must prove they can keep up with these numbers against some of the best teams in the world.

Maps played

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, G2 Esports have played 53 maps. Out of those, 34 ended in victories for the samurai while 19 ended in defeat.

Here's a look at G2 Esports' record in each map:

Lair : 9 (7-2, 77,7%)

: 9 (7-2, 77,7%) Bank : 10 (7-3, 70%)

: 10 (7-3, 70%) Nighthaven Labs : 6 (5-1, 83,3%)

: 6 (5-1, 83,3%) Skyscraper : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Chalet : 6 (2-4, 33,3%)

: 6 (2-4, 33,3%) Consulate : 5 (4-1, 80%)

: 5 (4-1, 80%) Clubhouse : 3 (1-2, 33,3%)

: 3 (1-2, 33,3%) Border: 2 (0-2, 0%)

Lair, Bank, and Nighthaven Labs are their strongest maps. They have won 19 of the 25 times they have played them this season. Meanwhile, G2 Esports' weakest maps are Chalet, Clubhouse, and Border, with eight defeats in eleven matches played there.

Maps banned

Logically, G2 Esports' most banned maps since the start of RE:L0:AD are Clubhouse, Border, and Chalet. Meanwhile, their least banned maps are Lair, Nighthaven Labs, Skyscraper, and Consulate. This can be a bit surprising for some as Clubhouse, Chalet, and Border are the third, fourth, and fifth most played maps in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2.

Operators banned

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, G2 Esports' most banned operator has been Montagne with 44 times. As four of these came in Rio de Janeiro, this means that G2 Esports have banned Montagne in 40 of the 48 maps they have played since the start of the Europe and MENA League 2025.

Here's a look at G2 Esports bans across RE:L0:AD, the Europe and MENA League 2025, and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

Attackers

Montagne : 44

: 44 Blitz : 17

: 17 Deimos : 15

: 15 Ace : 15

: 15 Grim : 11

: 11 Hibana : 11

: 11 Ying : 8

: 8 Maverick : 7

: 7 Blackbeard : 6

: 6 Thermite : 6

: 6 Capitao : 5

: 5 IQ : 3

: 3 Dokkaebi : 3

: 3 Ram : 2

: 2 Gridlock : 1

: 1 Twitch : 1

: 1 Buck: 1

If we look at the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 exclusively, Montagne, Deimos, and Grim have been G2 Esports' main bans on attack, with 16, 8, and 7 bans respectively.

Defenders

Kaid : 29

: 29 Azami : 27

: 27 Clash : 21

: 21 Bandit : 20

: 20 Valkyrie : 12

: 12 Mira : 10

: 10 Fenrir : 8

: 8 Mute : 7

: 7 Castle : 4

: 4 Smoke : 3

: 3 Echo : 2

: 2 Castle : 2

: 2 Warden : 1

: 1 Tubarao : 1

: 1 Jäger: 1

If we look at the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 exclusively, Azami, Kaid, and Bandit have been G2 Esports' main bans on defense, with 10, 10, and 7 bans respectively.

It's worth mentioning that G2 Esports didn't ban Fenrir in Stage 2. However, with four bans in RE:L0:AD and three bans at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, the operator is still the team's sixth most banned defender.

G2 Esports will make their debut at the BLAST R6 Major Munich against M80 on November 8. It will be the viewers' first chance to see Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten facing off against his former team with whom he collected two of his three hammers.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.