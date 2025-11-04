FURIA - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Eyes set on third Major as Black Panthers aim to extend their legacy in Siege

When a lineup wins absolutely everything that there's to win, it's hard to look at them without thinking all of the success their names carry. This is the FURIA's case, who won back-to-back BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2024 for w7m esports and RE:L0:AD for the Black Panthers.

After that, nothing is enough and everything feels like it's too little. However, the truth is that since the players joined FURIA, the Brazilians have earned almost USD$1M in prize pool alone. In one year and a half as Black Panthers, the players have already collected two international third-place finishes (Six Invitational 2025 and Siege X EWC 2025) as well as winning Rainbow Six Siege X's first event.

Still, even the four-time international champions can have doubts from time to time. As Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia explained in a pre-BLAST R6 Major Munich interview with SiegeGG, the players were close to "breaking apart" after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. One year later, the team's results have proven not just fans but the players themselves that they can still rule the scene with an iron fist.

So, after winning back-to-back South America League stages, FURIA are back to a BLAST R6 Major edition as clear championship contenders. Here's a look at their season so far as well as the players' stats across the last three months:

Competition results

FURIA have been extremely active this season. Their players are the most capped this season with 62 maps played so far without including the Copa Sul-Americana 2025.

Here's a look at the team's final positions so far this season:

RE:L0:AD : 1st

: 1st South America League 2025 Stage 1 : 1st

: 1st Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 3rd

: 3rd South America League 2025 Stage 2 : 1st

: 1st Copa Sul-Americana 2025: 7th - 8th

Surprisingly enough, before Year 10, FURIA's players had never won a top flight stage. Therefore, winning two South America League splits is a first time for everyone in the lineup.

Player stats

FURIA's player stats across the last three months clearly display how consistent the Black Panthers have been in Rainbow Six Siege X top flight competitions. Despite having played 21 top flight matches in the last three months, including the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 and the South America League 2025 Stage 2, all of FURIA's players have managed to average positive SiegeGG ratings.

Although people may fall mesmerized by Diogo "Kheyze" Zanello and Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina's individual performances and flashy plays, the team's best player this year has been João "Jv92" Vitor. The Brazilian has averaged a 1.12 in the last three months; however, looking at the whole season, the 22-year-old averages the same rating in 62 maps played. His consistency is terrific and one of FURIA's main threats.

Almost two years since the Brazilians became Major champions for the second time, Munich truly feels like a place where they could collect a third crown. They have the chance to extend their legacy and cement themselves as the best team in the video game's esports scene.

Match results

Since the start of RE:L0:AD and excluding the Copa Sul-Americana 2025, the Black Panthers have played 40 matches and have a match record of 32 wins and eight defeats. Therefore, their seasonal match win rate so far, including RE:L0:AD, the South America League 2025, and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 is 80%.

In the last six months of action, FURIA Esports have only lost in top flight competitions against DarkZero Esports, Oxygen Esports, G2 Esports, Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, ENX, and FaZe Clan twice. Shortly, FURIA have been outstandingly consistent and are one of the favorites to lift the trophy under the Munich lights later this month.

Maps played

Since the start of RE:L0:AD and excluding the Copa Sul-Americana 2025, FURIA have played 62 maps. If we only take into account top flight competitions, the Black Panthers have won 48 maps and have only lost 14. This means the team's map win rate in top flight competitions is 77,4%.

Here's a look at FURIA's played maps this season, including their win rate and times each map was played:

Bank : 13 (12-1, 92,3%)

: 13 (12-1, 92,3%) Clubhouse : 11 (9-2, 81,8%)

: 11 (9-2, 81,8%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 10 (9-1, 90%)

: 10 (9-1, 90%) Lair : 9 (7-2, 77,7%)

: 9 (7-2, 77,7%) Chalet : 8 (3-5, 37,5%)

: 8 (3-5, 37,5%) Border : 7 (7-0, 100%)

: 7 (7-0, 100%) Skyscraper : 4 (1-3, 25%)

: 4 (1-3, 25%) Nighthaven Labs : 0

: 0 Consulate: 0

FURIA's best maps are Border, Bank, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Clubhouse, and Lair. The RE:L0:AD champions have win rates of above 77,7% in each one of them. Meanwhile, Chalet and Skyscraper's win rates are negative.

Finally, Nighthaven Labs and Consulate haven't been seen in top-flight competitions. However, FURIA showed them in the Copa Sul-Americana. Although they beat Elevate Academy on Nighthaven Labs, they lost against the Brazilian Tier 2 roster on Consulate. Nine days later, they lost on Nighthaven Labs against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Maps banned

Logically, FURIA's most banned maps have been Nighthaven Labs and Consulate. These two are followed by Skyscraper, Chalet, and Lair, although their ban rate is tremendously lower compared to the first two.

Operators banned

FURIA's most banned attackers in top flight competitions since the start of RE:L0:AD have been Ying, Blackbeard, and Montagne. It's worth mentioning that the team has recently prioritized their bans on attackers like Ying and Grim, rather than shield operators like Blackbeard, Montagne, and Blitz.

For instance, FURIA banned shield operators 25 times in RE:L0:AD alone. However, since the start of the South America League 2025, the Brazilians have only banned Montagne, Blackbeard, or Blitz 31 times. Again, this stat excludes the Copa Sul-Americana 2025.

Meanwhile, FURIA's most banned defenders this season have been Azami, Castle, Mira, and Kaid. Here's a complete look at what attackers and defenders have the players banned this season:

Attackers

Ying : 22

: 22 Blackbeard : 21

: 21 Montagne : 18

: 18 Blitz : 17

: 17 Grim : 16

: 16 Ace : 15

: 15 Thermite : 10

: 10 Twitch : 9

: 9 Capitao : 8

: 8 Brava : 7

: 7 Deimos : 6

: 6 Nomad : 5

: 5 Hibana : 5

: 5 Dokkaebi : 5

: 5 Maverick : 3

: 3 Flores : 2

: 2 Sens : 2

: 2 Striker : 1

: 1 Gridlock: 1

Defenders

Azami : 28

: 28 Castle : 24

: 24 Mira : 20

: 20 Kaid : 20

: 20 Clash : 17

: 17 Bandit : 15

: 15 Smoke : 10

: 10 Fenrir : 9

: 9 Warden : 7

: 7 Mute : 7

: 7 Melusi : 6

: 6 Echo : 5

: 5 Valkyrie : 3

: 3 Jäger : 1

: 1 Lesion : 1

: 1 Goyo : 1

: 1 Solis : 1

: 1 Ela: 1

FURIA will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut against Dplus on November 8. The winner of the match will move to the Upper Bracket of the Swiss Stage.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.