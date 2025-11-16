BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final preview: Player and team stats, storylines, and more!

Team Falcons and M80 will clash today at 6:45 PM as the winner of the series will win the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

This will be Team Falcons' third consecutive BLAST R6 Major grand final after reaching Manchester and Montreal's. Unfortunately for them, both matches ended in defeats. Third time could be the charm.

Meanwhile, this will be M80's first international grand final since Gamers8 2023. Curiously enough, the grand final in Riyadh was against Team Falcons' French core, including Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, Loïc "BriD" Chongthep, and Léo "LikEfac" Mariano. Back then, the American organisation abruptly fell against the French squad.

It's fair to say Team Falcons and M80 have been the two strongest squads in the competition. Both rosters topped the standings of the Swiss Stage as they went undefeated in their first three games. In the case of Team Falcons, the Europeans started their playoff run with a 2-1 victory over G2 Esports which was followed by a 2-1 win over FaZe Clan.

On the other hand, M80 had a shakier run as their initial 0-2 defeat against FaZe Clan was followed by a 2-1 win against Team Secret. The North American lineup had to make a big effort on Saturday as they played back-to-back BO3s against Wildcard and FaZe Clan to reach Munich's grand final.

Head-to-head record

Historically, M80 have played against Team Falcons (organisation) twice: in RE:L0:AD and Copenhagen. Both matches ended in victories for the North American powerhouse. Logically, the most meaningful for today's game is their 7-5 win in Brazil as it includes the same lineups. The match was played on Kafe Dostoyevsky.

If we go deeper, we can find other matches that could be included in the head-to-head record, even though they don't involve M80. For instance, Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens and Gaven "Gaveni" Black faced off against Team BDS at the Six Invitational 2025. Their match in Boston ended in a 1-2 defeat against the European lineup.

However, the obvious comparison for this match is the BLAST R6 Major Manchester grand final between Beastcoast and Team BDS, which included nine of the ten players that will compete today—Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo being the only exception.

It's also worth mentioning Team BDS' 3-0 victory over M80 in the Gamers8 2023. This was M80's only international grand final performance since joining the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene and it included four of the ten players that will play today in Munich.

Player stats

Team Falcons' Fatih "Solotov" Türker has dominated the individual stats of the BLAST R6 Major Munich with great individual performances especially during the Swiss Stage. The Turkish player was the star of his team against G2 Esports but struggled to find his best form against FaZe Clan.

Still, Solotov not performing as he had during the Swiss Stage isn't a big concern for Team Falcons, considering the team's overall individual skill is arguably one of the best in the scene right now: if Solotov doesn't perform, Shaiiko, LikEfac, Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard, or even the clutch master BriD will step up. This was seen against the Six Invitational 2025 champions.

Meanwhile, M80's stats show that the team haven't relied on a specific player. All of their players have SiegeGG ratings between 1.08 and 1.01. Surprisingly enough, the team's best rated player has been the squad's support and IGL Hotancold. His number of plants clearly make him stand out, as he planted the defuser 14 times. In fact, M80 overall have done really well at getting the defuser active, as they planted it a total of 26 times. For comparison, Team Falcons and FaZe Clan planted it 10 and 9 times, respectively.

Another interesting stat to mention is that Solotov and BriD are the only Team Falcons to have clutched at least one round. Each player has got three clutches to their name. Meanwhile, all of M80's players have clutched one round, with Hotancold being the only exception with two.

Storylines

The BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final includes some exciting storylines that make this clash unique.

First of all, Team Falcons have showed once again their strength by reaching their fifth grand final within two years. Although they could only win one (Esports World Cup 2024) the team have shown great consistency, hunger, and mental resilience throughout the months, solidifying their position as a Siege powerhouse.

As stated above, this is not just another grand final for Team Falcons' roster. It will be their first international grand final under the Saudi Arabian organisation, making Munich a great opportunity to pay Falcons back for picking them up after the Six Invitational 2025.

However, the storyline everyone has been talking about since M80's victory against FaZe Clan yesterday was Team Falcons' chance to redeem themselves as today's game will be a rematch of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester grand final.

Finally, it's also worth mentioning that M80's coach Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten could become the first person to win a Major and an SI both as a player and as a coach.

Finally, it's also worth mentioning that M80's coach Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten could become the first person to win a Major and an SI both as a player and as a coach.