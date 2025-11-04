BLAST R6 Major Munich: Format, matches, results, and calendar

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will begin on November 8 and run until November 16. Across these eight heated days, fans will have the chance to watch some of the best teams in the scene fighting to claim a share of the competition's USD$750,000 prize pool, as well as SI Points and a Six Invitational 2026 spot.

Moreover, Ubisoft will reveal Year 10 Season 4. The new season is expected to be unveiled on November 16, right before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final.

Here's a look at all of the matches that will be played in the BLAST R6 Major Munich, including the time they will kick off!

Format

The BLAST R6 Major Munich is split into two phases: the Swiss Stage and the Playoffs.

Swiss Stage

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage will take place between November 8 and November 11. Including 16 teams, only the lineups that claim three victories will be able to move to the Playoffs.

In Round 1, teams that topped the standings in their respective top flights will play against a third seed. Meanwhile, second seeds will play against a fourth seed. After that, teams will only face off against other teams with the same record, which can be 1-0, 0-1, 1-1, 2-1, 1-2, or 2-2. By the conclusion of the fifth round of the Swiss Stage, the eight teams with three wins move to the Playoffs.

Playoffs

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs will take place between November 12 and November 16. This time, the BLAST R6 Major Munich will follow a double elimination format.

It's expected that the first two seeds (3-0) in the Swiss Stage directly move to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, seeds three, four, five, and six move to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, while seeds seven and eight move to the Lower Bracket Round 1. This information hasn't been confirmed by BLAST as of yet.

Matches

Saturday Nov. 8 - Round 1

1 PM CET - FURIA vs. Dplus: FURIA and Dplus will meet on November 8 in one of the two initial matches of the competition. The RE:L0:AD champions are the favorites to take the win against the South Korean powerhouse.

1 PM CET - Weibo Gaming vs. ENTERPRISE Esports: Weibo Gaming and ENTERPRISE Esports will meet for the third time in the last month. Before their Munich clash, Weibo Gaming won both encounters as they met twice at the BLAST R6 APAC Major Munich Qualifier.

2:30 PM CET - CAG Osaka vs. FaZe Clan: CAG Osaka have never beaten FaZe Clan in an official match. The last time both teams met was at the Six Invitational 2025, days before the Brazilians were crowned as world champions.

2:30 PM CET - Team Secret vs. Wildcard: The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions will meet Wildcard in their first BLAST R6 Major Munich match. It will be Wildcard's first international game since their 1-2 defeat against CAG Osaka in RE:L0:AD's semifinals.

4 PM CET - Team Falcons vs. Shopify Rebellion: Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and William "Spoit" Löfstedt will take over the show on Saturday afternoon as the two European players will meet for the first time in over three years.

4 PM CET - Spacestation vs. Team BDS: Team BDS are back to international heights and, of course, they will make their return against Spacestation.

5:30 PM CET - M80 vs. G2 Esports: All eyes will be on Zack "Stompn" Lamb, who will make his BLAST R6 Major debut against his former home, M80. The King made his initial steps in Siege's competitive scene in M80's academy lineup.

5:30 PM CET - w7m esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas: The Bulls and the ninjas will meet for the fourth time since September, 2025. The Bulls have yet to lose against the shinobi in that time, with their record including five map wins and zero defeats.

Saturday Nov. 8 - Round 2 (1-0)

7:30 PM CET - TBD

7:30 PM CET - TBD

9:00 PM CET - TBD

9:00 PM CET - TBD

Saturday Nov. 8 - Round 2 (0-1)

10:30 PM CET - TBD

10:30 PM CET - TBD

12:00 AM CET - TBD

12:00 AM CET - TBD

Sunday Nov. 9 - Round 3 (1-1)

2:15 PM CET - TBD

2:15 PM CET - TBD

3:45 PM CET - TBD

3:45 PM CET - TBD

Sunday Nov. 9 - Round 3 (0-2)

5:15 PM CET - TBD

9 PM CET - TBD

Sunday Nov. 9 - Round 3 (2-0)

5:15 PM CET - TBD

9 PM CET - TBD

Monday Nov. 10 - Round 4 (2-1)

2:15 PM CET - TBD

6 PM CET - TBD

9:30 PM CET - TBD

Monday Nov. 10 - Round 4 (1-2)

2:15 PM CET - TBD

6 PM CET - TBD

9:30 PM CET - TBD

Tuesday Nov. 11 - Round 5 (2-2)

2:15 PM CET - TBD

6 PM CET - TBD

9:30 PM CET - TBD

Wednesday Nov. 12 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

1 PM CET - TBD

4:15 PM CET - TBD

Wednesday Nov. 12 - Upper Bracket Semifinals

7:15 PM CET - TBD

10:15 PM CET - TBD

Friday Nov. 14 - Lower Bracket Round 1

11 PM CET - TBD

2:30 PM CET - TBD

Friday Nov. 14 - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

6 PM CET - TBD

9:30 PM CET - TBD

Saturday Nov. 15 - Upper Bracket Final

2:30 PM CET - TBD

Saturday Nov. 15 - Lower Bracket Semifinals

6 PM CET - TBD

Saturday Nov. 15 - Lower Bracket Final

9:15 PM CET - TBD

Sunday Nov. 16 - Grand Final

6:45 PM CET - TBD

