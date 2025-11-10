BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 3 Live Thread: Weibo Gaming face their Swiss Stage curse, FURIA's second elimination test, and more!

The BLAST R6 Major Munich has reached its equator as the competition's Day 3 will see three more sides advance to the playoffs. It will not all be smiles, though, as three teams will be eliminated as a consequence of today's games.

To not miss out on anything that happens in today's action, we have put together this live thread which we will update as the action goes on:

Matches

Here's a look at today's matches as well as their expected starting times:

2:15 PM CET : ENTERPRISE Esports vs. FURIA

: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. FURIA 6 PM CET : w7m esports vs. Wildcard

: w7m esports vs. Wildcard 9:45 PM CET: Dplus vs. G2 Esports

2:15 PM CET : Team Secret vs. Weibo Gaming

: Team Secret vs. Weibo Gaming 6 PM CET : Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Shopify Rebellion

: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Shopify Rebellion 9:45 PM CET: Team BDS vs. FaZe Clan

This article is under construction. More information about today's matches will be added as the games begin.