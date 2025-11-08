BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 1 Live Thread: FURIA between a rock and a hard place, Weibo and G2 back on track, and more!

The BLAST R6 Major Munich is kicking off today with the tournament's initial two Swiss Stage rounds. In total, Day 1 of the BLAST R6 Major Munich will include 16 matches.

We understand that watching all of them may sound overwhelming. In order to make things easier for you, we have put together a live thread with all of today's action, including matches, results, stats, and more.

Matches

Today's BLAST R6 Major Munich menu includes:

1 PM CET : Weibo Gaming 5-7

: Weibo Gaming 5-7 2:30 PM CET : CAG Osaka 5-7

: CAG Osaka 5-7 4 PM CET : Team Falcons

: Team Falcons 5:30 PM CET : G2 Esports 5-7

: G2 Esports 5-7 7:15 PM CET: Wildcard

Wildcard 8:30 PM CET : G2 Esports

: G2 Esports 9:45 PM CET: Team Falcons

Team Falcons 11 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. M80

1 PM CET : Dplus

: Dplus 2:30 PM CET : Team Secret

: Team Secret 4 PM CET : Team BDS

: Team BDS 5:30 PM CET : Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-7

: Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-7 7: 15 PM CET: FURIA 2-7

FURIA 2-7 8:30 PM CET: Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming 9:45 PM CET: Team Secret

Team Secret 11 PM CET: w7m esports

For more information about the Round 1 matches, you can check our preview of the games here. Meanwhile, you can check the complete schedule for the BLAST R6 Major Munich here. Moreover, make sure to tune in the games on Twitch to be eligible to claim the BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops!

Weibo Gaming 5-7 ENTERPRISE Esports

ENTERPRISE Esports have kicked off their BLAST R6 Major Munich run with a 7-5 win over Weibo Gaming. The match was the classic APAC game with plenty of action and unbelievable plays, including a ninja defuse by Chris "Playxr" Lau.

Weibo Gaming's start to the game wasn't bad at all as their 3 rounds on attack put them on a favorable position heading to defense. However, the Oceanic roster prevailed as they won four of their attacking rounds to take their first international victory.

Harry "Tuhan" Wise was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.56 after averaging a KPR of 1.00.

Dplus 8-7 FURIA

Dplus have stolen the show in Munich after pulling off an upset against the two-time BLAST R6 Major champions FURIA. The only player who kept alive the Black Panthers was João "Jv92" Vitor, who lead the roster while the rest of players where underperforming. The Brazilian created some flashy plays, with the best one being a 1v3 clutch to get closer to Dplus.

However, Jv92's individual performances weren't enough to give FURIA the win. Eventually, Jv92's momentum also faded away, and, although FURIA kicked off the overtime with a round win, Dplus ended up claiming the win.

FaZe Clan 7-5 CAG Osaka

FaZe Clan survived CAG Osaka's stampade as they completed a comeback on Skyscraper. The Japanese had the better start to the game with a great half on attack. After winning back-to-back defenses, the Cyclops were just two rounds away from taking the victory. However, after a well-timed tactical break, the Brazilians ended up stealing the win from their rivals as they won the final four rounds of the match.

Team Secret 7-4 Wildcard

The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions are off to a great start in Munich after a 7-4 win against Wildcard. Playing on Border, the Europeans managed to build a four-round lead after a 5-1 half. Although the Americans managed to cut down the difference to just one round, Team Secret's reaction was immaculate as they ended up claiming a 7-4 win.

Team Falcons 8-6 Shopify Rebellion

Team Falcons ended up taking down Shopify Rebellion after a slow start on Nighthaven Labs. The team's fraggers Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu dominated in the server as they showed up when the team needed them the most.

This game was Europe's second victory against North America after Team Secret's 7-4 win against Wildcard.

Team BDS 7-1 Spacestation

Surprisingly enough, Team BDS have produced the most one-sided match of the day so far as they ran over Spacestation with a 7-1 win against the Americans. Therefore, so far, Europe have won three of their four games against North American sides. G2 Esports could add a fourth later today as they will play against M80.

M80 7-5 G2 Esports

M80 claimed North America's first win at the BLAST R6 Major Munich as the region's first seed beat G2 Esports in one of the two final matches of Round 1. Gaven "Gaveni" Black was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.42.

w7m esports 7-3 Ninjas in Pyjamas

Finally, the Bulls completed Round 1 with a 7-3 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas, their sixth win of the season against the shinobi. This means that three of Brazil's five rosters in Munich have won their matches, with FURIA and Ninjas in Pyjamas being the only exceptions; and that's because they faced off against other Brazilian lineups.

Wildcard 7-5 Spacestation

Wildcard secured their first BLAST R6 Major win against Spacestation in a match where the team coached by Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi only secured two of the game's twelve entry kills. Despite struggling in the early stages of the rounds, the Americans managed to get the victory against the astronauts.

FURIA 2-7 Shopify Rebellion

FURIA looked unrecognizable once again as the Six Invitational 2024 champions were taken down by Shopify Rebellion on Clubhouse. The Brazilians were completely dominated and Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia was the only player in the team to finish with a positive SiegeGG rating. Meanwhile, all of Shopify Rebellion's players finished with positive ratings.

G2 Esports 7-5 CAG Osaka

G2 Esports managed to secure the win against CAG Osaka after pulling off a great comeback. The Japanese lineup won the first five rounds of the match; eventually, however, the samurai managed to take the victory after winning the last seven rounds of the clash.

Across G2 Esports' five players, the team managed to complete three clutches, including plays by Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas, Zack "Stompn" Lamb, and Karl "Alem4o" Zarth.

Weibo Gaming 7-1 Ninjas in Pyjamas

Weibo Gaming got back on track after securing a 7-1 victory against Ninjas in Pyjamas on Lair. The Asian lineup found no opposition, as they managed to win five of their six attacks on the Operation Deadly Omen map.

Team Falcons 7-2 Dplus

Team Falcons stopped Dplus' hype train with a rock-solid 7-2 win on Border. The European lineup, led by Fatih "Solotov" Türker, completely dominated the Brazilians despite a slow start to the clash. They are now one win away from securing one of the Top 2 seeds in the BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage.

Team Secret 7-5 Team BDS

Team Secret took down Team BDS on Lair to secure a second win in the competition and a shot to claim one of the Top 2 seeds ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs. The team's IGL Lucas "Savage" Alves was the best player of the game, just like in their match against Wildcard earlier today.

w7m esports 7-5 ENTERPRISE Esports

Although ENTERPRISE Esports put the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions in some trouble, the Brazilians ended up taking the victory after winning the final two rounds of the match. Denis "Dodez" Navas and Luccas "Paluh" Molina were the best players of the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.71 and 1.27.