BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know

The BLAST R6 Major Munich is upon us. From November 8 to November 16, the best teams in the Rainbow Six Siege X esports ecosystem will face off in Munich, Germany, for a chance to take home a share of the USD$750,000 prize pool, to clinch a Six Invitational 2026 spot, and, of course, to lift the trophy.

However, it's not all about the players. Fans can also feel part of the event by tuning in on Twitch. By doing so, viewers will be able to collect BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops, which include esports-themed skins and packs.

Keep on reading for more information about the BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops:

What are the BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops?

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops are awarded to players who tune in the games on Twitch. To claim the prizes, players must link their Twitch and Ubisoft accounts, as well as watching the games on the official channels or selected streams.

Players will be given an item after a certain amount of hours watched. As every day the prizes will be different, viewers have plenty of reasons to tune in at any time, any day!

Here's a look at all of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops and how many watched hours are needed to unlock them:

November 8

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports Pack

7 hours: Esports Pack

9 hours: Esports Pack

11 hours: Esports Pack

November 9

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports skin for Mozzie's Commando 9

7 hours: Esports Pack

9 hours: Esports Pack

November 10

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports skin for Nomad's ARX200

7 hours: Esports Pack

9 hours: Esports Pack

November 11

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports skin for Valkyrie's SPAS-12

7 hours: Esports Pack

November 12

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports Pack

7 hours: Esports Pack

9 hours: Esports Pack

11 hours: Esports Pack

November 14

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports headgear for Iana

7 hours: Esports uniform for Iana

9 hours: Esports Pack

11 hours: Esports Pack

November 15

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Esports Pack

5 hours: Esports headgear for Oryx

7 hours: Esports uniform for Oryx

9 hours: Esports Pack

11 hours: Esports Pack

November 16

1 hour: Esports Pack

3 hours: Y10S4 Reveal Panel Charm

5 hours: Esports headger for Mozzie

7 hours: Esports uniform for Mozzie

9 hours: Esports Pack

Keep in mind that all of these items can be claimed for free. However, you must link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts. If you don't do it first, your watched hours won't be saved, meaning you won't be able to get even the most basic reward. So, make sure to link them!

How to link my Twitch and Ubisoft accounts?

To be able to claim the BLAST R6 Major Munich Twitch Drops, you will first have to link your Ubisoft account with your Twitch account. You will be able to do so here. There, you will have to link your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account. After doing so, opt-in to the drops feature when prompted.

Once you have completed the steps, you should be eligible to claim the RE:L0:AD Twitch Drops. However, keep in mind that the process will only count if you're watching an official Ubisoft Twitch stream. You can find these here:

Rainbow6 Twitch

Rainbow6Bravo Twitch

To know how much you have watched and how much more time you need to claim the next reward, you can check your progress here. The cosmetics must be claimed manually.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.