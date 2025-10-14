BLAST R6 Major Munich attendee skin revealed

Ubisoft unveiled the BLAST R6 Major Munich attendee skin, exclusive to people who attend the upcoming BLAST R6 Major. The skin will be exclusive for Kapkan, Tachanka, and Azami's 9X19SVN.

Attendee-exclusive skins are some of the hardest items to get in Rainbow Six Siege as these can only be claimed by attending the event. In the future, players will likely be able to sell the skin in Rainbow Six Siege X's marketplace for a substantial amount of R6 Credits.

The BLAST R6 Major Munich attendee skin has been designed by Koobi, a talented designer who's behind many other skins in Rainbow Six Siege X, mainly esports bundles, including R6 Share collections like Team Secret, Team Falcons, KOI, Wildcard, or Spacestation, to name a few. He also produced Jynxzi's Mute MVP Bundle as well as the BLAST R6 Major Munich Bundle.

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will take place in the German city between November 8 and November 16. The Finals stage will be played between November 14 and November 16 in the city's BMW Park Arena. Tickets for the event are still available here.

