BLAST R6 Major Montreal venue and dates unveiled, tickets already on sale

Almost one month after Beastcoast's 3-2 victory against Team BDS at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester grand final, BLAST unveiled the venue and the dates for the second major competition of the calendar: the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Twenty of the best teams in the world will travel to Montreal, Canada, to compete in November to crown the second international champion of the season. The venue that will host the matches will be Montreal's Verdun Auditorium, an arena that holds slightly over 4,100 sits.

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be played from November 7 to November 17, with the dates for each phase being the following:

Phase 1: November 7 to November 8

Phase 2: November 10 to November 13

Phase 3: November 15 to November 17

The competition to be held in Montreal will follow the same format as the one celebrated in Manchester, England. The best four teams from Phase 1 will join the 12 teams that automatically qualify from their respective regions. Following the conclusion of the Swiss Stage, the best eight teams will move to the final bracket and will have the chance to play in front of the Canadian crowd.

Additionally, BLAST also unveiled information about the tickets to attend the event. The tickets are already available and can be purchased here.

It's also worth mentioning that the 16 teams with the most SI Points by the end of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will qualify for the Six Invitational 2025, which will take place in the United States. Check out the current state of the Global Standings for more information about the teams' road to the upcoming edition of the Six Invitational.