SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Montreal Quarterfinals MVP: KDS

Following the conclusion of today's matches we now know what teams will compete in Montreal's semifinals as only FaZe Clan, Team BDS, Virtus.pro, and w7m esports remain alive. In other words: Montreal's semifinals will see two clashes between teams from Europe and Brazil.

Considering that the four matches had some great individual performances, choosing the SiegeGG MVP for Montreal's quarterfinals was no easy task. After tough consideration, we have decided to name Eduardo "KDS" Chiste as the MVP of today's action.

The Brazilian led FaZe Clan to 7-4 and 7-0 wins on Lair and Bank as the red roster reached its first international semifinal since the Six Invitational 2024. It's also their first BLAST R6 Major semifinal since the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Here's a look at KDS' statistics in today's action:

SiegeGG rating: 1.65 (1st highest)

K-D: 22-7 (+15)

Entry: 2-1 (+1)

KOST: 83 (2nd highest)

KPR: 1.22 (1st highest)

SRV: 61 (1st highest)

Clutches: 1

The Brazilian registered the best numbers in terms of K-D, KPR, and SRV. Additionally, he got the best SiegeGG rating in Montreal's semifinals. He also contributed with one clutch while defending on Lair, which saw FaZe Clan reaching match point.

Tomorrow's action will kick off with the match between FaZe Clan and Team BDS, which is set to start at 5:45 PM UTC. Meanwhile, w7m esports and Virtus.pro's game is expected to begin at 9:15 PM UTC.