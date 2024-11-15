BLAST R6 Major Montreal Quarterfinals Live Thread: w7m esports knock out Spacestation, Europe and Brazil to face off in Montreal's semifinals

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals will kick off today as the four winners of today's series will move to the semifinals.

Follow all of the action in our Live Thread, where we cover results, stats, and more:

Matches

3 PM UTC: Team Falcons 0-2 Virtus.pro

6 PM UTC: FaZe Clan 2-0 Soniqs

10 PM UTC: Team BDS 2-1 Team Secret

1:30 AM UTC: w7m esports 2-0 Spacestation Gaming

Results

Here's a look at all of the matches played so far in the first day of Phase 2 action in Montreal:

Team Falcons 0-2 Virtus.pro

Check out the match stats of the game between Team Falcons and Virtus.pro here.

After going 3-1 in Montreal's Phase 2 fans were excited about Team Falcons' first stage performance in a BLAST R6 Major. The MENA League side would play against Virtus.pro, one of the most experienced rosters in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

Despite having had a better Phase 2 record, Team Falcons ended up losing the series after the Russians won on Chalet and Kafe Dostoyevsky. Although it only took Virtus.pro two maps to defeat their opponents, it's worth mentioning that both maps reached overtime.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.20 and an entry balance of 7-5 (+2) the Russian cyborg Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov led the Bears to their first win on an international stage since the Six Invitational 2024. Meanwhile, Fayez "Jlad" Jallad was Team Falcons' best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.04.

FaZe Clan 2-0 Soniqs

Check out the match stats of the game between FaZe Clan and Soniqs here.

FaZe Clan have kicked off the series against Soniqs with a win on Lair. The Brazilians had the better start after winning four of their six attacking rounds.

Although Soniqs' players tried to get back on track, the Brazilians reached match point after an Eduardo "KDS" Chiste clutch on round nine. After saving one match point, the red roster closed out the map with a 7-4 win.

Eventually, despite playing on Soniqs' map pick, FaZe Clan knocked out the North American roster of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after a flawless win on Bank.

Overall, Eduardo "KDS" Chiste was the best player in the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.65. Meanwhile, Soniqs' only player with a positive SiegeGG rating was Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil, with a rating of 1.04.

Following this victory, the Brazilians will play against the winners of the match between Team BDS and Team Secret, which will be the third game of the day.

Team BDS 2-1 Team Secret

Check out the match stats of the game between Team BDS and Team Secret here.

Team BDS reached Montreal's semifinals after a 2-1 victory against Team Secret. The match was a replay of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarterfinals, where both rosters clashed in a game that ended in a 2-0 win for Team BDS.

The French-majority roster kicked off the series with a 7-2 win on Bank, which was followed by a 4-7 defeat on Lair. Eventually, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester grand finalists closed out the series with a 7-5 win on Skyscraper.

With this victory, Team BDS became the second European roster to qualify for Montreal's semifinals after Virtus.pro's win against Team Falcons.

w7m esports 2-0 Spacestation Gaming

Check out the match stats of the game between Team BDS and Team Secret here.

The Bulls knocked out Spacestation Gaming to qualify for Montreal's semifinals after victories on Chalet (7-5) and Clubhouse (7-4). The astronauts were the only remaining North American players in the tournament as Soniqs lost against FaZe Clan in the second match of the day.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.32, Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes was the best player in the match. He was closely followed by his teammates João "Dotz" Miranda and Denis "Dodez" Navas, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.23 and 1.20, respectively. Meanwhile, no players in Spacestation Gaming finished with positive ratings, as Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli's 0.91 was the team's highest SiegeGG rating.

Following today's results, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal semifinals will include two matches between European and Brazilian teams: Team BDS and FaZe Clan will face off in the first match of the day, while w7m esports and Virtus.pro will clash in the second.