BLAST R6 Major Montreal play-ins Day 1 roundup: G2 Esports defeat CAG Osaka despite initial upset, Chiefs run over FearX

Following the conclusion of the first day of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, here's everything you need to know about today's results!

G2 Esports 2-1 CAG Osaka

G2 Esports defeated CAG Osaka in the first match of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Despite the final result, the Japanese were the ones to strike first as they won on G2 Esports' map pick, Bank, after a 20-kill performance by Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi.

Following CAG Osaka's victory on Bank, G2 Esports were put between a rock and a hard place as another defeat would see them drop to the Lower Bracket. Fortunately for the European powerhouse, the Six Invitational 2023 champions defeated the Cyclops on Kafe to force the decider map: Consulate.

Eventually, G2 Esports had no trouble defeating the Japanese in the final map of the series as they took Consulate following a 7-2 win.

Karl "Alem4o" Zarth was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.47 and an outstanding K-D of 37-20 (+17) while maining Ash and Aruni. His fellow Roberto "Loira" Camargo was the second-highest-rated player in his team, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.01.

Meanwhile, ShuReap's performance on Bank saw the Japanese finishing as the best player in CAG Osaka with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. Unfortunately, Sho "Sironeko" Endo had a game to forget as he finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 0.64 and an entry balance of 0-5 (-5).

Black Dragons 2-1 CL4L

Black Dragons had to put in blood, sweat, and tears to win the Tier 2 roster of CL4L. After a 7-4 win on Consulate, the North Americans defeated the Brazilians on Chalet to force the third map of the series. Finally, Black Dragons secured the victory with a 7-3 win on Nighthaven Labs.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.34 and 1.28, Victor "Hornetao" Lopes and Gabriel "AsK" Santos were the best players of the match.

Regardless of the result, the fans had the chance to see Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo facing four of the five players who competed under his Escolinha do Bubu in 2023 in Brazil's Tier 2 scene.

Following this result, Black Dragons will play tomorrow against G2 Esports in a game that will see Roberto "Loira" Camargo playing against his former teammates.

Team Falcons 2-1 ALPHA Team

Despite playing with two substitutes in Rene "Clipe" Clark and Rodrigo "Rovi" Quiroz, ALPHA Team became the first LATAM side to win a map at a BLAST R6 Major since April 2023.

Unfortunately, the team's 8-7 victory on Kafe won't be remembered by many as Team Falcons won on Bank and Nighthaven Labs by 7-1 and 7-0, respectively.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.36, Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by the Italian Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.24.

Chiefs 2-0 FearX

Before the start of the game, many people had expected the clash between Chiefs and FearX to be the closest of the day. However, that couldn't have been further from the truth.

The Australian roster dominated the series after two one-sided victories on Clubhouse and Skyscraper. This series was the only one to see two maps being played, as the rest of the games ended in 2-1 results.

Chiefs' fragging duo Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies and Tex "Tex" Thompson stopped the South Koreans' efforts to take the victory as they led the individual standings with SiegeGG ratings of 1.32 and 1.23, respectively.

Following this result, Chiefs moved to the Upper Bracket semifinals where they will play against Team Falcons for a spot in Montreal's Phase 2. Meanwhile, FearX will play against ALPHA Team.