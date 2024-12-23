MIBR to miss out on Six Invitational 2025 after defeat against LATAM League side Vasco eSports

MIBR will miss out on the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals after the Brazilians lost their series against Vasco eSports.

For the third edition in a row, the Brazilian powerhouse won't attend the Six Invitational. The last time the organization played in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest tournament was in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2022. Back then, MIBR had reached the tournament's Top 4 in back-to-back editions.

MIBR had a good start to this year's Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifier after a 2-0 victory over ALPHA Team. However, the roster's 1-2 defeat against Black Dragons saw them falling to the lower bracket, where they lost against Vasco eSports.

Before the start of the qualifiers, the Argentinian roster made three changes as they added Bautista "AtlaS" Bayugar, Dante "Dante7" Italiani, and Jeronimo "Tucu" Vallejo. After defeating the Brazilians, Vasco eSports is the only LATAM side remaining in the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

The Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers will be played between January 4 and January 5. While the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound Black Dragons are the favorites to take the spot, the bracket will also include the former E1 Sports roster, Keyd Stars, and the previously mentioned Vasco eSports.

