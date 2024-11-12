BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 3 matches unveiled

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 2, which saw FaZe Clan and w7m esports securing the Swiss stage's top two seeds, it's now time to start thinking about the upcoming day of action.

Tomorrow, three more teams will follow in the footsteps of the Brazilian rosters. Meanwhile, three rosters in the Lower Bracket will join Dplus and G2 Esports, who were knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal earlier today.

All of the games that will be played on November 12 will be BO3s. This means that no more BO1 matches will be played at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

While Stream A will show the Upper Bracket matches, Stream B will show the Lower Bracket games. Keep in mind that teams from the Upper Bracket will still have a second chance to qualify for Montreal's Finals on Wednesday if they lose tomorrow.

Here are the matches that will be played in Montreal on November 12:

Chiefs ESC vs. Team Falcons

Team BDS vs. Virtus.pro

DarkZero Esports vs. Spacestation Gaming

Black Dragons vs. SCARZ

Elevate vs. Soniqs

Team Liquid vs. Team Secret

