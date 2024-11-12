BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 2 MVP: Surf

Soniqs survived the second day of action as the Americans defeated G2 Esports in their first match in the Lower Bracket.

Surprisingly enough, Soniqs ran over the European powerhouse as they won 14 of the 16 rounds played. The series included 7-0 and 7-2 wins on Clubhouse and Kafe Dostoyevsky.

Damian "Surf" Medina was the best player of the match and SiegeGG's MVP for the second day of action in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 as he led Soniqs to a historical victory against the Six Invitational 2023 champions.

Here's a look at Surf's stats in Soniqs' match against G2 Esports:

SiegeGG rating: 1.92

K-D: 20-3 (+17)

Entry balance: 3-0 (+3)

KOST: 94

KPR: 1.25

Survival: 81

Clutches: 2

The American was extremely important in Soniqs' flawless victory on Clubhouse as he completed two clutches while defending. Overall, it's also important to mention he got three of Soniqs' ten entry kills.

Soniqs' victory against G2 Esports keeps the Americans' hopes of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings alive. To do so, the team needs to qualify for Montreal's Phase 3. Firstly, the roster must defeat Elevate later today.