BLAST R6 Major Montreal MVP: Dodez

Denis "Dodez" Navas has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after leading the Bulls to the organization's third Major title and the squad's first international championship.

The Brazilian rookie's SiegeGG rating of 1.14 was the sixth-highest at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and finished ahead of the rest of his teammates. He was also the highest-rated Bull in the grand finals against Team BDS, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 and a KOST of 70.

The 23-year-old was extremely important for the Bulls throughout the grand finals as some of his plays kept w7m esports alive against the French-majority roster.

On Nighthaven Labs, when Team BDS had a 3-1 lead while defending, Dodez shortened the distance between both teams to just one round after a 1v1 clutch. Right after the Europeans started to get back their momentum, Dodez's 1v2 clutch initiated the comeback: from being 2-5 down to eventually winning the map and leveling the series.

However, he wasn't the only player to stand out. While Dodez was our Montreal MVP, here are our five EVPs to complete the list:

Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes

The former Team Liquid player was w7m esports' second-highest-rated member in Montreal with a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. He also was the second-highest-rated player for the Bulls against Team BDS in the tournament's grand final.

Just like Dodez did on Nighthaven Labs, volpz kept w7m esports alive on Clubhouse with two clutches.

Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard

When it mattered the most, Yuzus delivered. The British member was Team BDS' best-rated player against FaZe Clan and w7m esports, and, only taking into account his performances during the Finals, the British averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.20.

Overall, the former MNM Gaming player finished the BLAST R6 Major Montreal with the fourth-highest SiegeGG rating (1.15), the third-highest KOST (72), and the second-highest survival (72). All of that while also finishing with a K-D of 139-103 (+36), the second-highest in the tournament.

Eduardo "KDS" Chiste

The FaZe Clan player finished the BLAST R6 Major Montreal with the highest rating in the competition, a SiegeGG rating of 1.30, after having played nine maps. He was also the only player in the competition to average one kill per round. To top it off, the Brazilian was one of the three players to clutch six rounds at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu

Although some viewers may disagree with seeing Shaiiko's name on this list, the Frenchman was Team BDS' most consistent player, only behind Yuzus.

Against w7m esports in their Phase 2 clash, Shaiiko was the best-rated player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.31. Meanwhile, against Dplus, Black Dragons, and Virtus.pro, Shaiiko fulfilled his job while also staying away from scoring outstanding individual numbers.

The Frenchman's consistency was seen in Montreal's playoffs too, as he finished the series against Team Secret and FaZe Clan with SiegeGG ratings of 1.15 and 1.18, respectively. Unfortunately, Shaiiko's performance against w7m esports wasn't the expected one as he was rated with a SiegeGG rating of 0.91.

Overall, Shaiiko finished the BLAST R6 Major Montreal with a SiegeGG rating of 1.07. He also got the fifth-highest entry balance, with 23 opening kills and 15 opening deaths.

Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli

The Italian rookie had an incredible international debut as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.25 after 13 maps played.

While some viewers may think his SiegeGG rating is so high because he faced the Chiefs and ALPHA Team twice, the Italian averaged a 1.44 against them. Meanwhile, he averaged a rating of 1.60 in his matches against DarkZero Esports and Team Secret.

Overall, Robby not only averaged the second-highest SiegeGG rating but also registered the best K-D in the competition, a 132-86 (+46). Additionally, he had the third-best entry balance, the second-highest KPR, and the best survival. He also was one of the only three players to clutch six rounds.