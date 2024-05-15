BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 1 Storylines: Team oNe reunion in Manchester as three Six Mexico Major champions fall in same side of bracket

With the BLAST R6 Major Manchester starting tomorrow, we have had a look at the different matches that will take place on the first day of action.

Here are all of the storylines you must know heading to the BLAST R6 Major Manchester!

Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Cruelty

Spacestation Gaming will play against Team Cruelty as the winner will face off against the victorious side of the clash between Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka.

While the purple organization is making its international debut in Manchester, three of Cruelty's five players represented Alpha Atheris at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Curiously enough, the Mexicans played their first match against the astronauts as the Wolves lost 7-3 on Skyscraper.

It's also worth mentioning that the game against Team Cruelty will be the third for Spacestation Gaming against a LATAM League side. This will make the North Americans the team with the highest number of games against Mexican teams — Six Karma (Copenhagen), Alpha Atheris (Atlanta), and Team Cruelty (Manchester).

Bleed Esports vs. CAG Osaka

Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka will meet for a third time at international competitions after they clashed twice at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. In the United States, the Asia League roster defeated the Japanese by 7-3 and 2-1 on both occasions.

The winner of the game between Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka will play against the winner of the series between Spacestation and Team Cruelty. On paper, the favorites to reach the Upper Bracket Final match are Bleed and Spacestation, who have already met twice — in Atlanta and São Paulo. Unfortunately for Bleed Esports' fans, the record doesn't look as nice here as they lost both games against the astronauts. Will the third time be the charm?

FearX vs. Geekay Esports

Both teams have only met once as FearX surprisingly took down Geekay Esports at the Six Invitational 2024. Such a win saw the South Koreans moving to the playoffs, while the Saudi Arabian organization was knocked out of the competition.

Shortly after, Geekay Esports made deep changes to the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster as they added Caio "Neskin" Szazi and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas to the starting squad. Additionally, the team made changes to its staff as they parted ways with the Spanish coaching team to sign Luiggi "Hellraiser" Ianelli and Kisbalázs "Uknow" Döme.

Team Liquid vs. G2 Esports

Arguably the best game in Manchester's Phase 1, Team Liquid and G2 Esports will meet in what will be a one-of-a-kind reunion as two former Team oNe players will meet in the server: Karl "Alem4o" Zarth (G2 Esports) and Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi (Team Liquid). To add a bit more spice to this storyline, the winner of the series could play against another Six Mexico Major champion as a Geekay Esports victory against FearX would see Alem4o or Lagonis facing off against Neskin.

While Team Liquid's recent results at international competitions have been underwhelming, the Blue Cavalry's record against G2 Esports is great: since May 2021, the Brazilians have defeated G2 Esports thrice, including two playoff victories in Charlotte and Copenhagen. If that wasn't enough, G2 Esports' only BO3 victory against Team Liquid was at the DreamHack Winter 2018.