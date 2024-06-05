Black Ops 6 perks list

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature a perk system close to the traditional one, but with a few twists to make things interesting.

Thanks to the leaks that came out in the past few days, most of the perks that will be available at launch have already been revealed. Even though we are still waiting for an official reveal via the COD Next 2024 event, we have gathered everything confirmed so far.

How do Black Ops 6 perks work?

Treyarch has revealed perks in Black Ops 6 are split into the following categories:

Credit: Activision

Enforcer

Recon

Strategist

Each loadout features three perks from either category. If players choose to pick three perks from the same category, they'll receive a Speciality that grants even more benefits. For example, pick three Enforcer perks and you'll receive speed and health regeneration increases after scoring a kill.

Black Ops 6 perk list

Here are all the leaked perks along with their description and their category:

Perk 1

Assassin (Enforcer): Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more score.

(Enforcer): Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more score. Scavenger (Enforcer): Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies.

(Enforcer): Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies. Bruiser (Enforcer): Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score.

(Enforcer): Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score. Ninja (Enforcer): Move more quietly.

(Enforcer): Move more quietly. Ghost (Recon): Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.

(Recon): Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm. Flak Jacket (Strategist): Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.

(Strategist): Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage. Tac Mask (Strategist): Resistance to enemy flash and concussion grenades and enemy neuro gas.

Perk 2

Dexterity (Enforcer): Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage.

(Enforcer): Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage. Gung-Ho (Enforcer): Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting.

(Enforcer): Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting. Tracker (Recon): See enemy footsteps, ADSing auto-pings enemies. Long cooldown.

(Recon): See enemy footsteps, ADSing auto-pings enemies. Long cooldown. Engineer (Recon): See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and enemy scorestreak icons on the minimap.

(Recon): See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and enemy scorestreak icons on the minimap. Forward Intel (Recon): Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies.

(Recon): Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies. Dispatcher (Strategist): Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll.

(Strategist): Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll. Fast Hands (Strategist): Swap weapons faster and extend focus when throwing back grenades.

Perk 3

Double Time (Enforcer): Greatly increased duration of Tac Sprint.

(Enforcer): Greatly increased duration of Tac Sprint. Bankroll (Enforcer): Start each life with +150 score toward Scorestreaks.

(Enforcer): Start each life with +150 score toward Scorestreaks. Vigilance (Recon): Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV and Scrambler. Immune to Sleeper Agent.

(Recon): Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV and Scrambler. Immune to Sleeper Agent. Cold-Blooded (Recon): Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don’t highlight you. Immune to Spy Cam.

(Recon): Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don’t highlight you. Immune to Spy Cam. Quartermaster (Strategist): Recharge equipment over time.

(Strategist): Recharge equipment over time. Gearhead (Strategist): 2 Field Upgrade charges. Increased Field Upgrade charge rate. Hack enemy equipment and field upgrades. Booby trap Care Packages.

(Strategist): 2 Field Upgrade charges. Increased Field Upgrade charge rate. Hack enemy equipment and field upgrades. Booby trap Care Packages. Guardian (Strategist): Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.

How many perks are in Black Ops 6?

The leaked gameplays have revealed a total of 21 perks. We believe this will be all the perks available at launch, but this could change.

Also, more perks could be added during the game's post-launch cycle, so this number is subject to change in the months following the title's launch.

That's all there is to know about the Black Ops 6 multiplayer perks. For more, check out our guides revealing if the game features SBMM and anti-cheat measures.