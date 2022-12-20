Black Dragons sign live for a third time

Image: Ubisoft/Guilherme Souza

Black Dragons yesterday announced the signing of Vinícius "live" Santos for a second time, with the player having previously been with the team on two other occasions.

The move comes after Black Dragons benched Vitor "peres" Peres after a "joint decision by all the players".

Live previously played for Black Dragons from Jun. 2019 to Mar. 2020 and Mar. 2021 to Mar. 2022. His first stint saw him replace João "HSnamuringa" Deam and finish in third place in the qualifiers for both the OGA PIT Minor and Six Invitational 2020.

His subsequent time on FaZe Clan was largely consumed by the pause on international events due to COVID-19, after which he returned to Black Dragons. This iteration of Black Dragons struggled, as it only managed one sixth place finish and two seventh place finishes in the BR6 in 2021. However, it still managed some silverware with a Stage 3 Copa do Brasil win.

Most notably, this Black Dragons finished in second place in the SI 2022 LATAM closed qualifier, losing 2-3 to MIBR in the grand-final.

He then left Black Dragons again, this time joining 00 Nation. However, his 2022 season saw worse results than in 2021, as 00 Nation placed ninth twice and eighth once in the BR6. The poor performance was once again somewhat rescued by a Copa do Brasil title -- this time in Stage 1.

Now, he has returned to Black Dragons for an incredible third stint on a team that is now very much an international contender and qualified for November's Jönköping Major.