Black Dragons qualify for BLAST R6 Major Montreal

Black Dragons have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after defeating FURIA Esports in Brazil's Last Chance Qualifier grand final.

Black Dragons' initial 7-4 victory on Bank was followed by a FURIA Esports' maximum overtime win on Nighthaven Labs. Eventually, Black Dragons closed out the series with another 7-4 win, this time on Skyscraper.

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be Black Dragons' first international Rainbow Six Siege performance since the Six Jönköping Major. Back then, the Brazilians finished among the best eight sides in the competition. Curiously enough, w7m esports were the ones that sent Black Dragons home from Sweden after a 2-0 victory in their quarterfinals clash.

For the first time since the Six Sweden Major, the core of FURIA Esports have missed out on a Six Major. Back then, the Brazilians competed under W7M Gaming (w7m esports' name before the organisation's rebrand in January 2021) as the only remaining players from that roster are Diego "Kheyze" Zanello and Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina.

Since then, the core of FURIA Esports played in seven consecutive Rainbow Six Siege Majors and two back-to-back Six Invitationals, winning three international grand finals in the process.

Following today's Black Dragons victory, FURIA Esports is confirmed to finish the season with 345 SI Points. As the team is currently on eighth place, the Brazilians can afford to be overtaken by a maximum of eight rosters in the Global Standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. Considering that all Bleed Esports, PSG Talon, and Gaimin Gladiators have also missed out on Montreal, the world champions could still qualify for Boston in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Black Dragons are in 63rd place with 125 SI Points. In other words, the Brazilians need a Top 4 finish in Montreal to have a chance at qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings.