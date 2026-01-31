Black Dragons' AsK: “I think we can enjoy the work done, we really deserve it"

Black Dragons qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after winning South America’s Last Chance Qualifier. It was a historic result for multiple reasons.

First, it marked Black Dragons return to the Six Invitational eight years after their first and until this year only appearance in Rainbow Six Siege’s biggest stage. Their qualification also meant that André “Nesk” Oliveira’s competitive career came to an end in a LCQ match—and not whilst fighting for the hammer.

Back to Black Dragons, the Brazilians’ qualification came as a surprise for many as Team Liquid and LOUD were the main favorites to clinch a spot for Paris. This is mainly because of Black Dragons' frequent lineup changes this season, making two changes in August and two more in December. In fact, only Rennan “R4re” Vitor remains from the project unveiled in May 2025.

However, Black Dragons’ latest two additions, Carlos “Mr6otlaw” Henrique and Pedro “Swag” Miguel, have adapted perfectly to the team in just one month. After beating SuperNova—which included former Black Dragons’ players Felipe “Maquina” Nakana and Victor “Hornetao” Hugo—Black Dragons took down LOUD’s lineup, which included the dragons’ former teammate Henrique “Flastry” Pennacchia. Eventually, the Brazilians clinched their Six Invitational 2026 spot after victories against Elevate Academy and Team Liquid.

Despite how low the odds looked at the beginning of the qualifier, Gabriel “AsK” Santos had always believed in the potential of his team. “This team is very talented and we’ve managed to build a real ‘team’ in the last weeks,” the Brazilian said in a pre-Six Invitational 2026 interview with SiegeGG.

“We worked really hard, it was many hours of training and preparation so we entered this LCQ believing it was possible,” he added.

Individually, Black Dragons’ team looks exciting. Both Mr6otlaw and Swag may not be contrasted players, but they have got plenty of raw talent to offer. At the same time, their inexperience is balanced by AsK, R4re, and Luiz “Miracle” Abrantes, who have multiple international appearances on their shoulders.

Focusing on AsK, the Brazilian has been the backbone of Black Dragons’ most notorious rosters in recent times. Following his first path in Team Liquid, the player returned to Brazil’s top flight after signing for the dragons. Only a year later, the move was repeated, this time with the Brazilian joining the Blue Cavalry months after the dragons’ international return—at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

However, AsK’s second stay at Team Liquid was one to forget. His departure happened four months after his signing and it carried some controversy, with the Brazilian mentioning issues that affected the team’s growth. Additionally, AsK even mentioned a rejected offer from G2 Esports—which he declined “because I wanted to make things work in the team.”

Despite his critical situation, Black Dragons knocked on his door again as he made his return to the Brazilian team. “Looking through my career, great and not-so-great moments, Major finals, national championships, it’s been a long run. But to be a part of this organization is really one of those high points of a career,” AsK explained.

“Especially how everything happened, if you look closer to the context of the times I’ve joined Black Dragons you’ll see how an opportunity was given to me, twice. Specifically in this second time, where they picked me up on a really down moment after what happened.”

“I think it means a lot, personally and professionally, and I hope to give it all back in the form of championships and victories. I’m really grateful for how they received me and how they received and trusted me this second time, all of my teammates, the coach, the manager, all the supporting staff and, last but not least, the owner.”

As a player, having to face these situations—where things go south and adaptation is required—has forced AsK to grow in very quick fashion. Whilst he has only played four full seasons, the Brazilian has had to endure some tough challenges. Especially during Year 10, the 23-year-old has had to comeback from a low point in his career, and, immediately after, contribute to the construction of a new Black Dragons’ roster.

“Regarding my return to Black Dragons, as a person, well, everything in life teaches you, sometimes not in a lovely manner. I think we can say that life taught me a lot after that whole thing last year.”

The Brazilians’ return to Black Dragons didn’t start as planned, though, as the team’s first result was a ninth-place finish in Stage 2. It ultimately meant the team would miss out on the Regional Finals—and the only path remaining to Paris was the Last Chance Qualifier. Fortunately for him and his teammates, the spot was clinched eventually.

At the Six Invitational 2026, Black Dragons will have to face off against FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and Dplus KIA. Whilst qualification will be difficult, the dragons are very alive in the race for playoffs. However, even the smallest details could make a huge difference.

“I think we can enjoy the work done, we really deserve it, but it’s a great opportunity to reinforce what we have done right and also correct our ‘wrongs’, because the Invitational is tough, it includes the best teams in the world and demands perfection,” AsK concluded.