Best gaming phones for Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile is coming. Officially.

Developers have announced Rainbow Six Mobile, which is meant to be a more casual version of Rainbow Six Siege. It has many of the same maps, operators, and gameplay components, meaning it's still a pretty complex game despite its mobile home.

This means that you most likely want a powerful phone that can handle all of the action. From fast-paced action to detailed maps, it's important to have a device that has a great display and can keep up with your inputs. Here are the best mobile phones for Rainbow Six Mobile.

Asus ROG Phone 5

This phone was created with gaming in mind so it's the perfect device for Rainbow Six Mobile. You have probably heard of Asus ROG before — that's because they make some of the best gaming laptops out there. The brand's smartphones are on the same level, with tons of power.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has an incredible CPU — the best available for Android phones. It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM. The large display runs very smooth, with a 144Hz refresh rate screen and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

These features ensure that you can play Rainbow Six Mobile without disruption, making it a smooth and competitive experience.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

While you don't want to game on a Mac, Apple delivers with their phones. This large iPhone is packed with the power a phone needs to support FPS gaming. It has an A15 Bionic chip, 1TB of storage, and a 120Hz, 6.7-inch OLED display.

There's a reason that esports teams practice on iPhones for games like PUBG Mobile. the iPhone 13 Pro Max is built for gaming, with long battery life and the ability to not overheat. The large screen of the Pro Max is also amazing for a complex game like Rainbow Six Mobile, where keeping an eye on so many things on the map is key.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3

This is a great budget choice for Rainbow Six Mobile hopefuls. It's not as pricey as others on the list but still has the right power to support an optimal gaming experience. It has an impressive Snapdragon 865 processor and an advanced cooling system. The battery life is also a plus. The 6.67-inch display is also perfect for gamers on the go.

On top of the hardware, the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 has one of the most badass designs on the list. This is basically what a gaming laptop would look like as a phone. That and a vibrant screen make this one of the most exciting gaming phones out there.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Fans of Android should consider the OnePlus 10 Pro, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a long battery life. This is the most powerful Android option for Rainbow Six fans, allowing for 12 hours of gameplay on a stunning display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Here's another Android that's great for gaming. This model has a 120Hz panel and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which means it's powerful enough to handle Rainbow Six Mobile's fast-paced gameplay. This is a phone that won't lag during crucial moments.

However, there are some downsides to keep in mind. The S22 Plus has only 8GB of RAM. While this doesn't take away from the overall gaming experience, this isn't the top choice for competitive gamers looking to take the Seige action to their phone.