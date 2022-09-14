APAC North Stage 3 Preview: Are Japan & Korea really APAC's best hope at an international title?

Image: Ubisoft/Kirill B.

With Stage 2 came many changes for APAC and the biggest was the removal of APAC Playoffs after the issues with latency during the Stage 1 APAC Playoffs. The Korean teams preferred this, however, despite only having seven matches to ensure a top two finish.

Despite that, DWG KIA and SANDBOX went back to the international stage and had a listless event. DWG were last in their group, while SANDBOX were third. The conversation has now shifted significantly from 2021 -- is APAC North really the region's best chance to win a title?

Here's everything you should expect from APAC North for Stage 3.

The Teams

There have been very few changes from Stage 2, which saw half the field make changes. While four teams made changes, only Fnatic added any personnel.

DWG KIA -- CATSang, Woogiman, RIN, coted, yass, HoundBird (Coach), PJH (Coach) SANDBOX Gaming -- EnvyTaylor, Static, SyAIL, GoodBoy, Arukaze, Nova (Coach), FanXy (Coach) Talon Esports* -- Soldier, Kanos, Demic, h3dy, Marb1e, Misa, DongUk (Coach) Spear Gaming* -- CrazyBoy, Mephi, RoyBoy, saeyeora, NL (Coach, Stand-in), iLeven (Inactive), WATB (Coach) CYCLOPS athlete gaming -- Anitun, BlackRay, gatorada, SuzuC, Ayagator, Fuji3 (Coach) Fnatic -- Chibisu, Lily, Mag*, Tyopi*, Ramu*, Phenomene (Strategic Coach), Dizzle (Coach) FAV gaming* -- Afro, Shin, Taipon, K-RAISER, Sironeko*, Li9ht*, Yura*, OdeNMiso (Coach), Tatsukin (Analyst), Nata (Analyst) REJECT -- Window, NoTimeGG, Take, tadaNiki, solty, Candy, Pep (Coach)

*Changes marked with an asterisk. Check out all the changes across the world here.

Storylines to watch for

Is going unchanged the best idea for CAG?

Despite missing out on the Six Berlin Major in Stage 2 and poor results at every single previous international event, CAG have made no changes heading into Stage 3.

Before the start of Stage 2, they let go of their Italian analyst Riccardo "Hybrid" Massimino Font, but only finished third in APAC North. They struggled domestically, too, with a mere sixth-place finish in the Japan League Stage 2 -- a competition they won in 2021 with an unbreakable 14-0 record.

Internationally, they have failed to progress to the playoffs in all five attempts -- not even SI 2021 where only one team was eliminated in a 10-team group. They also missed out on the Berlin Major in Stage 2 after the Koreans revitalised themselves and seem set to miss out on the November Major too.

With an open qualifier run almost certainly necessary for SI 2023, Stage 3 could have been a testbed for any potential new players. But now, CAG are going to have to hope that internal improvements finally land after a downward trend throughout 2022.

A comfortable domestic record isn't enough for DWG KIA and SANDBOX

DWG KIA and SANDBOX Gaming are certainly on the ascendancy again in APAC North.

The two Korean titans, who dominated most of APAC North in 2021, came roaring back in Stage 2 to take both Berlin Major spots on offer. DWG also only lost to one team -- SANDBOX -- while SANDBOX were three points clear of CAG in third after a major roster rebuild before Stage 2.

But a smooth run in APAC North is far from enough. Despite having been one bullet away from a grand-final at the Sweden Major, the unchanged (save for an additional coach) DWG crashed out without a win at Gamers8 and were last in their group at the Berlin Major. SANDBOX were not much better, even though they were third in their group, and were six points off a playoff position.

APAC North should be smooth sailing for both these teams, but they have to set their sights on much more. Even as the play their games for the next seven weeks, they need to be preparing and refining their play and tactics for the international stage.

Fnatic's tumultuous post-COVID time continues

COVID has not been kind to anyone, but Fnatic's situation since the virus decimated their plans has been getting worse and worse. A roster that qualified for every Six Invitational main stage event was hoped to be moved to Japan, before two years of failed attempts led them to buy out a Japanese roster itself.

But GUTS Gaming, who were one win away from a Sweden Major appearance in Stage 3 last year, have failed to reach those heights under Fnatic. They finished seventh in Stage 1 and were looking to do the same in Stage 2, though were spared furhter blushes after a second-wind saw them improve to fourth place.

Now, ahead of Stage 3, their roster has suffered yet another shakeup. Even as Etienne "Mag" Rousseau returns to the playing roster after almost a year away, Fnatic have benched three players after apparent disagreements between them and the Fnatic coach. Two more have been brought in to fill their gaps, but there is a real risk that Stage 2's progress has been wiped away.

Where will this new-look Fnatic place?

When is it starting?

APAC North starts on Sep. 14, with play days every Wednesday for the next seven weeks starting at 6:30 PM UTC+9.