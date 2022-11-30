APAC North and Japan League team REJECT set to disband

Just under three weeks after REJECT signed former Nora-Rengo star player Toya "Papilia" Miyazawa and Team Northeption player "CoPaHiPo", its roster is evidently set to disband.

This follows LFT (Looking for Team) posts today from Toya "solty" Kojima, Tadanari "tadaNiki" Uezato, and Masahiro "Candy" Minagi and confirmation from solty upon SiegeGG enquiry.

"REJECT is disbanding and all current members are looking for a team," said solty in a message to SiegeGG, translated from Japanese.

The split comes after REJECT were relegated from the Japan League for 2023, having failed to defend their place in the league due to a 1-2 loss to Team Northeption -- the very team CoPaHiPo had left just days earlier.

It is currently unclear what will happen to the team's APAC North license. REJECT will have the option of signing an entirely new team to compete in 2023, or will be able to sell the league license to another organization. Failing both options, REJECT's APAC North license will revert to Ubisoft.

The REJECT organization has so far not released any official statement.

REJECT had a strong run in APAC North in Stage 3, contrary to their Japan League form. The Japanese team eventually finished just one point behind SANDBOX Gaming in second place and one point away from Jönköping Major qualification.

The team had shown improvements throughout the 2022 season, picking itself up from an eighth-place finish in Stage 1 to finish in fifth place in Stage 2 and third place in Stage 3.

Update (Dec. 27, 1000 UTC):

REJECT today officially confirmed their intention to let the contracts of all their Rainbow Six players and staff lapse.