APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs Preview: Teams, stats, matches, and more!

The group phase of the APAC North 2025 Stage 2 concluded on September 21 with ENTER FORCE.36's surprising 7-2 victory against the already confirmed top seed of CAG Osaka. With only six teams remaining, the APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs will determine what four rosters will represent the league at the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier.

CAG Osaka and BNK FEARX booked themselves a spot in the Upper Bracket Semifinals after locking the top two spots of the league's group phase. The Brazilian lineup of Dplus finished in third place and will have to play against SCARZ. Meanwhile, PSG Talon and ENTER FORCE.36 will face off in the first playoff game. The winners will move to the next round, where the Japanese and South Korean rosters are already waiting for their next opponent.

Here's a preview of the games and the potential eventual clashes:

PSG Talon vs. ENTER FORCE.36

PSG Talon have performed below the expectations set after the team's results in the 2024 season. Since the roster's two initial regulation defeats against CAG Osaka and KINOTROPE gaming, the South Korean lineup has only lost one match — an overtime defeat against BNK FEARX.

While the team have been slowly growing and the results improved in comparison to their slow start to the stage, PSG Talon have suffered to close out their matches, with their last five performances including two overtime victories against CAG Osaka and Mir Gaming, a 7-5 victory against ENTER FORCE.36, and a 7-3 victory against SCARZ.

Individually, PSG Talon's Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok and Park "Gotti" Geon-woo have been the team's best players, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.16 and 1.11.

ENTER FORCE.36 head to this series as the dark horses as the South Koreans are arguably the favorites to take the win. However, the roster includes the former SCARZ player Nina "Nina" Abe, who is back to his usual fragging numbers. The Japanese player is the third-best fragger in the league only behind Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi and Lee "GoodBoy" Ji-heon as he currently holds a KPR of 0.99 and the second-highest K-D in the competition. Undoubtedly, he will be PSG Talon's biggest threat.

Another ENTER FORCE.36 player that deserves a shout is Kaoru "Akusu" Ykey. Alongside Nina, they are the only ENTER FORCE.36 players with positive SiegeGG numbers. The former NORTHEPTION duo lead the team's attack and have caused, so far, a lot of problems to even the biggest teams in the league.

Finally, it's also worth mentioning the team's support Ryuju "Mugi" Hata as he planted the defuser 14 times — double the times the second and third-best planters in the competition.

Dplus vs. SCARZ

Last but not least, the Brazilian lineup of Dplus will play against SCARZ for a chance to move to the competition's Upper Bracket Semifinals — where they would face the South Korean powerhouse of BNK FEARX, who they beat in their final group phase match.

Dplus' defeats against ENTER FORCE.36 and Mir Gaming clearly damaged their hopes for a top two finish. They are clearly the region's third strongest team as they beat BNK FEARX, PSG Talon, and SCARZ, but were two rounds away from beating CAG Osaka.

Dplus have been really precise in the entry department as all of their players have positive entry figures, which adds to a combined entry balance of 45-31 (+14). This is the second-best team entry balance in the league only behind CAG Osaka whose Shuuhei "ShuuReap" Yaguchi and Reon "Anitun" Sakai have led the league in this department with balances of 22-6 (+16) and 13-3 (+10), respectively.

Furthermore, Dplus is the only team to have three players among the best ten in the group phase, as Nicolas "NearZ" Fresnel, Juliano "Levy" Andrade, and José "Bullet1" Víctor averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.19, 1.12, and 1.11, respectively. Meanwhile, CAG Osaka and BNK FEARX have two players each.

SCARZ have fell off the top of APAC North's standings this season and it doesn't seem like they will get back there anytime soon. The Japanese lineup are now a mid-low table team as they finished in tenth place in both Stage 1 and Stage 2. While it's true that all of the teams in APAC North are only split by just a handful of points, the Brazilians are the clear favorites to take the win in this week's clash.

All in all, on paper, it's likely we see CAG Osaka and BNK FEARX playing against PSG Talon and Dplus, respectively. Logically, this won't be certain until the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals aren't played. These will take place on September 25, 2025, starting from 5 AM CEST.

Keeping in mind that this is a double-elimination bracket, all teams will have the chance to lose at least one game. A lot is at stake, as teams aren't fighting only to qualify for the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier but also for SI Points and a bigger slice of the prize pool. Here's a reminder of what each team will take home from the APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs:

1st: €19,000 and 300 SI Points

2nd: €10,000 and 150 SI Points

3rd: €7,000 and 50 SI Points

4th: €5,000 and 50 SI Points

and 50 SI Points 5th: €3,000 and 50 SI Points

6th: €3,000

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.