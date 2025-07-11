APAC North 2025 Stage 1: Group Stage Roundup

The APAC League North 2025 is arguably the most attractive competition out of the three top flights in the region.

Within the last two years, five of the eight squads in the tournament have showed their quality in front of international crowds. However, despite the quality in APAC North, only one team will be allowed to represent the league in Siege X's Esports World Cup.

In this article we have a look at the teams' performance in the group stage of the APAC North 2025 Stage 1, only two days before the start of the competition's playoffs.

Standings

The RE:L0:AD quarterfinalists BNK FEARX topped APAC North's group stage with 18 points and only one defeat — a surprising 4-7 defeat against KINOTROPE gaming. Thanks to their consistency, the South Koreans finished five points above Dplus and PSG Talon. Due to round difference, the Brazilian roster secured second place, while the Six Invitational 2025-bound locked the third position.

In fourth, fifth, and sixth we find Japan's biggest powerhouses in the league, CAG Osaka, KINOTROPE gaming, and SCARZ, respectively. After reaching the RE:L0:AD grand finals, fans expected the Cyclops to steal the show in the region; however, the team failed to finish in the competition's Top 2 after back-to-back 5-7 defeats against Dplus and SCARZ in the final weekend of action.

Finally, ENTER FORCE.36 and Mir Gaming were the weakest sides in the tournament with six and one points, respectively.

All in all, the group stage of the APAC North 2025 Stage 1 has been extremely tight, with the majority of games being overtimes, 7-5, and 7-4 scores. That's the reason why, despite BNK FEARX having only lost one game, the South Koreans have only got a +19 round difference. Meanwhile, only three points separate Dplus (2nd) from SCARZ (6th) which makes the league highly entertaining to watch.

Player stats

Note: You can check our APAC League 2025 Stage 1 Group Stage stats here.

BNK FEARX's entry fragger Lee "GoodBoy" Ji-heon has been the best player of the group stage with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29. He has also averaged the best K-D in the competition, 79-52 (+27).

Despite BNK FEARX clearly being a step ahead of the rest of the teams, the South Koreans haven't dominated the player stats charts by any means. In fact, it's interesting to see the Top 5 is closed out by two players from Dplus and CAG Osaka each.

It's fair to say Dplus' Brazilian lineup has correctly settled in APAC North as the team has grown as weeks went by. The team's shaky start to the season, including a 5-7 defeat against BNK FEARX and back-to-back overtime wins against SCARZ and KINOTROPE gaming, was followed by three wins and just one defeat against PSG Talon — after the South Koreans came back from 2-5.

The two most consistent players from Dplus have clearly been Juliano "Levy" Andrade and Kaique "Faallz" Moreira, who finished the group stage with SiegeGG ratings of 1.25 and 1.20, respectively. Additionally, they finished with the highest KOSTs in the competition (both at 76) and two of the best entry balances in the league — 10-4 (+6) and 12-7 (+5).

Surprisingly enough, only seven players have registered SiegeGG ratings of 1.10 or above despite having only played seven maps. This is way lower than the eleven players in the Europe and MENA League after six maps played, twelve in the South America League after eight maps played, and fifteen in the North America League after six maps played.

It's even more surprising to only see one BNK FEARX player (GoodBoy) in the standings' Top 10 despite the team having won six of their seven matches. After GoodBoy, the second-highest rated player in the South Korean roster is Jang "RIN" Byeong-uk (1.04), followed by Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook and Jo "coted" Sung-jun (1.03), and Park "Mephi" Ju-wan (1.01).

With the Top 10 including three players from Dplus, two from CAG Osaka, two from PSG Talon, two from SCARZ, and one from BNK FEARX, viewers can easily see how highly-contested APAC North has been so far. Therefore, BNK FEARX's 6-1 group stage run doesn't mean anything, especially considering games were BO1s. As the playoffs will include BO3s, we should expect matches to be even tighter, with small mistakes being harshly punished.

Playoffs

The APAC North 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs will kick off on July 13. The first game will be between CAG Osaka and KINOTROPE gaming, with the winner playing against BNK FEARX in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Meanwhile, the second game will include PSG Talon and SCARZ, with the winner facing off against Dplus in the upcoming clash.

Keep in mind that only the winner of the APAC North 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs will qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup. Additionally, the winner will take 300 SI Points, which could be differential towards a potential Six Invitational 2026 qualification.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.