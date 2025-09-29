APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier: Everything you need to know

The most decisive time in the APAC League 2025 Stage 2 is finally here as the best eight teams in the region will travel to Melbourne, Australia, to fight for one of the region's four available BLAST R6 Major Munich spots.

Including four teams from APAC North, and two from Asia and Oceania each, the four best teams will qualify for Munich, Germany, as the event will take place between November 8 and November 16. It will be their next big chance to add more SI Points to their respective tallies as the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 is far from being over.

Here's everything you need to know about the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier:

Location and dates

The APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier will be played in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be played between October 10 and October 12, one month before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

The games played on October 10 will be played behind close doors at the Fortress Melbourne. Meanwhile, matches played on October 11 and October 12 will be played in front of a crowd at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Format

The APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier will consist of a double-elimination bracket. All of the matches will be BO3 series except for the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, which will be BO1 games.

Prize pool and distribution of Major Munich spots

Here's a look at the prize pool of the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier as well as a look at how the spots to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Munich will be distributed:

1st: €16,000 and BLAST R6 Major Munich spot

2nd: €10,000 and BLAST R6 Major Munich spot

3rd: €6,000 and BLAST R6 Major Munich spot

4th: €4,000 and BLAST R6 Major Munich spot

5th to 8th: €1,000

Teams

So far, six teams have been confirmed to play in the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier. The other two will qualify from the Oceania League 2025 Stage 2, which will conclude on October 3.

Here's a look at all of the teams that have qualified so far:

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka's Year 10 began splendidly as the Japanese became the first APAC team to reach an international grand final. Their second-place finish in RE:L0:AD shortly after their Top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2025 saw the players claiming their best international results abroad as well as USD$155,000 in prize pool money.

However, the unthinkable happened in the first stage of the APAC North 2025 as the team had to withdraw from the playoffs after Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa was forced to leave the team after being arrested in July 16, 2025, for allegedly confining a person for three months, according to multiple Japanese reports.

Since then, the Cyclops have played with their coach Taichi "DD" Shintani. The Japanese had been a player for years as he made his international debut for Varrel at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. He had joined CAG Osaka in February 2024 as a coach and now is undergoing both roles.

Despite the chaos, CAG Osaka narrowly qualified for the APAC League 2025 Regional Finals as well as the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier.

Dplus

Elevate's absence in the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier means that Dplus will be the only Brazilian lineup in the competition. Despite a third-place finish in the group stage of the APAC North 2025 Stage 2, the Brazilians haven't been contested in the playoffs as they qualified for the region's grand final following 2-0 victories against SCARZ, BNK FEARX, and CAG Osaka.

On September 29, the Brazilians will play against the winner of the match between CAG Osaka and ENTER FORCE.36 for a chance to take APAC North's top seed at the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier.

ENTER FORCE.36

ENTER FORCE.36 have been this stage's Cinderella in the APAC North as the Japanese roster knocked out BNK FEARX and PSG Talon in the APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs following 2-0 and 2-1 victories, respectively.

Despite not being seen as one of the favorites to qualify for Munich, the Japanese have already taken down two teams with plenty of international experience. So, it wouldn't be crazy to see them qualifying for this season's only BLAST R6 Major.

SCARZ

SCARZ were once seen as Japan's new powerhouse. However, it's fair to say the roster is far behind once it was been. The team's Top 8 at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen was their best result, and it will probably be unless a big surprise happens. Nevertheless, despite some narrow results in APAC North's second split, the Japanese are still in the race for qualifying for Munich.

Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming will be Asia's top seed at the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after beating FURY, Elevate, and Daystar in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs.

The Asian mix had a sloppy start to the season's second split after back-to-back BO1 defeats in the group stage in play days three and four. Following these two losses, the team decided to expand their staff as they hired the former FaZe Clan and Team Liquid player Guilherme "gohaN" Alf. Since the Brazilian joined the team, Weibo Gaming have yet to lose a game as they won their remaining three group stage games as well as going unbeaten in the playoffs.

With their win in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2 Weibo Gaming currently top the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings with 600 SI Points and are one of the region's favorites to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Daystar

If something has told us APAC's second stage is that upsets can always happen, and Daystar is, alongside ENTER FORCE.36, the best example of it.

The former Dire Wolves roster wasn't realistically seen as a contender to take down either Weibo Gaming or Elevate in the race to qualify for Melbourne. However, the Taiwanese-majority roster managed to pull off a big upset after taking down the Brazilian roster after back-to-back wins on Bank and Consulate. After finishing in second place in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2, Daystar are just a couple of wins away from qualifying for Munich.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.