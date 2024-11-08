ALPHA Team become first knocked out team of BLAST R6 Major Montreal

LATAM League 2024 Stage 2 champions ALPHA Team have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after defeats against Team Falcons and FearX.

The South American lineup was forced to add two substitutes to compete in Montreal after Nazareno "Naza" Ghione, Martín "Martin2k" Chifflet, and Joao "Gaspro" Gaspar experienced visa issues. Because of this, the roster added the Mexican duo Rene "Clipe" Clark and Rodrigo "Rovi" Quiroz.

The team's first match in Montreal was a 1-2 defeat against Team Falcons. Although the result saw ALPHA Team falling to the Lower Bracket, the South American lineup became the first LATAM roster since April 2023 to win a map at an international Rainbow Six Siege competition. The last team to do so was Six Karma at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen when the Mexican-majority roster defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Earlier today, the LATAM side was close to winning another map as they were one round away twice from defeating FearX on Consulate. However, the South Koreans took the victory after forcing the overtime. On Bank, a 5-1 attacking half from the yellow roster was too much for ALPHA Team, who ended up losing the match despite surviving to the South Koreans' first two series points.

ALPHA Team's elimination from the BLAST R6 Major Montreal means the LATAM League won't send a team to the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings. Now, to qualify for Boston, Massachusetts, a LATAM roster must win one of the Six Invitational 2025 regional qualifiers.