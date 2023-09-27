Alpha Atheris qualify for BLAST R6 Major Atlanta

Alpha Atheris have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after defeating REVEN ECLUB in the LATAM League grand final.

Earlier in the stage, both teams met in Group A as REVEN ECLUB defeated Alpha Atheris by 2-1. This time, the Mexicans redeemed themselves as they ran over the European roster with 7-4 and 7-5 victories on Skyscraper and Oregon, respectively.

After joining the Mexican scene in 2018, Atheris was the first team in the region to invest in Brazilian talent as they signed the former Brasileirão players Lucca "MKing" Coser, Daniel "Novys" Novy, and Victor "Bersa" Hugo. Such a decision put the organization in the spotlight as the Mexican community widely criticized the team's move for not signing regional talent.

Following the conclusion of the failed SI 2022 Closed Qualifiers in Brazil, Atheris decided to part ways with their roster. However, the organization was back to Rainbow Six Siege after partnering with ALPHA Team in Mar. 2023. The team returned to the scene after signing the LATAM Norte Série B and Supercopa LATAM Norte champions ESTORM, who had beaten a bunch of top-flight Mexican rosters and even qualified for the SI 2023 LATAM Closed Qualifiers.

After a disappointing fifth place in the LATAM League Stage 1 and a seventh-place finish in the Last Chance Qualifiers, the organization decided to bring experience to the young roster as they signed Oscar "Toski" Sepúlveda and the Brazilian Gustavo "H4skk" Gabas.

Eventually, Alpha Atheris finished in second place in Group A after upsetting the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen bound Six Karma. Later on, the team defeated Knights in the semifinals and REVEN ECLUB in the grand final.

With this result, Alpha Team becomes the second Mexican-majority roster to qualify for an international competition. The organization will start from Phase 1, as they will have to survive to the initial group stage to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Phase 2.