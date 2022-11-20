All of SiegeGG’s Six Jönköping Major coverage in one place

The third Six Major in 2022 will kick off in Stockholm and Jönköping, Sweden, where 16 teams will battle to be crowned Siege's next champions.

Before the event, SiegeGG has been busy interviewing the teams, covering the breaking changes, and giving further insight into the action taking place across this tournament. For a full rundown on all our released coverage, check out below:

Breaking News:

Several key stories came up around the Six Major in the last few weeks:

Six Jönköping Major: Everything you need to know Six Jönköping Major playoff bracket revealed Y7S4 Operation Solar Raid: New operator Solis, new map, Ranked 2.0, operator speed changes, and more #flag@20:se Five reasons why next week is a terrible time to run a Rainbow Six Major #flag@20:us TSM releases statement reassuring fans after leading sponsor FTX officially files for bankruptcy #flag@20:eu AceOfPyrite and Dezachu to give Jönköping Major a miss in view of post-stroke recovery for the former FURY and Mirage celebrate debut Major with new, special-edition jerseys

Grand-Final

Jönköping Major grand-final preview: All the records, milestones, and firsts on the line for BDS and Liquid

Semi-Finals

#flag@20:br Team Liquid recover from 0-7 map to end w7m’s 18 game win streak and progress to first grand-final since SI 2021 #flag@20:fr Team BDS come back from behind to beat Soniqs, finally book tier-one grand-final berth for the first time Team Liquid vs w7m esports preview: In-sync Liquid look best-poised to end w7m's 18-game win streak, but best may not be enough Soniqs vs Team BDS preview: Only one team set to make international grand-final debut tomorrow at Jönköping Major

Quarter-Finals

#flag@20:us "Our map pool ... won us the series": Soniqs thrilled with TSM quarter-final win and confident for BDS semi-final #flag@20:br “We really want to get our revenge”: Liquid itching to set record against w7m straight in Jönköping Major semi-final #flag@20:br Kheyze and w7m “very happy” after matching Berlin Major result, looking forward to Team Liquid semi-final

#flag@20:us TSM vs Soniqs preview: Geometrics takes on longtime teammates in bid to stop TSM’s semi-final streak “Old” but still gold Geometrics knocks former team TSM out in 2-1 quarter-final win at Jönköping Major #flag@20:fr Wolves Esports vs Team BDS preview: French derby sees Wolves in form at Major, but BDS in form against Wolves Team BDS muzzle Wolves Esports, though not without a fight, and move onto Jönköping Major semi-finals #flag@20:br FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid preview: Siege El Clásico returns on Jönköping Major stage as form flies out the window Team Liquid brush FaZe Clan aside in second map to win 2-0 and set up semi-finals date with w7m esports #flag@20:br Black Dragons vs w7m esports preview: Black Dragons face insurmountable task of ending w7m’s 17-match unbeaten streak W7m esports reach second semi-final in a row with 2-0 win over Black Dragons in Jönköping Major quarter-final

SiegeGG Live: Jönköping Major Group Stage Review + Playoffs Preview!

Day 3

Jönköping Major Day 3 Key Takeaways: Two teams out on round difference, all Brazilian teams progress to playoffs Here’s the three must-watch games on Day 3 of the Jönköping Major #flag@20:br “Everyone is comfortable”: Team Liquid overflowing with confidence after unbeaten opening two days at Jönköping Major

Day 2

Jönköping Major Day 2 Key Takeaways: TSM in serious trouble, Team Liquid, w7m, and Wolves flying high Six Jonkoping Major LIVE -- Day 2 Key stats from Day 2 of the Jönköping Major: Kheyze running riot, APAC only region to stop Brazil Here’s the three must-watch games on Day 2 #flag@20:fr France come out the alphas as Wolves maul Dire Wolves Wolves #flag@20:br Nesk and Paluh prove superior against Beaulo and Snake as Liquid takes down TSM to lead Group D #flag@20:br Kheyze helps w7m esports keep perfect record with three-point win over Team BDS #flag@20:us Soniqs finally live up to pre-Major billing in second clash against MNM Gaming #flag@20:tw Dire Wolves pull off shock upset over FaZe Clan to draw level on points and remain in playoffs hunt

Day 1

Our coverage of the first group stage matches:

#flag@20:tr “As soon as we made 3-6 I knew we were gonna win this game”: Solotov happy with strong first day for MNM Gaming Six Jonkoping Major LIVE -- Day 1 Jönköping Major Day 1 Key Takeaways: Four teams go flawless, EU and LATAM end with 6-2 records Key stats from Day 1 of the Jönköping Major

SiegeGG Live: Jönköping Major Preview

Pre-Event interviews and profiles:

Before the tournament began, SiegeGG profiled every team taking part:

#flag@20:fr "We don’t underestimate any team": Wolves Esports not overconfident despite back-to-back first place EUL finishes #flag@20:gb "We almost never give up, and we always think that we can win": neLo on the MNM mentality that got them to the Major #flag@20:eu “We had absolute minimum of preparation against Rogue”: MrOfficer on Heroic Jönköping Major qualification & more #flag@20:fr LikEfac-powered Team BDS have looked lethal in the EUL... how far can they go at the Jönköping Major?

#flag@20:br Lagonis at the wheel: New, “more aggressive” & “adaptive” Team Liquid confident heading into Jönköping Major #flag@20:br "Now we are more like a unit": Peres happy with Black Dragons’ improvements throughout 2022 ahead of Major #flag@20:br “We must stay calm”: FaZe temper hopes despite grand-final appearance in Berlin and return to successful Sweden #flag@20:br One of two teams to have qualified for all three Majors this year, w7m esports are ready to win it all in Jönköping

#flag@20:us Killing three birds with one stone: Yeti seemingly the answer for rejuvenated SSG heading into Jönköping Major #flag@20:us "The stars almost aligned for us": Soniqs delighted with remarkable transfer window that sent them to Jönköping Major #flag@20:us World champions TSM have new team, but same title-winning standards for Jönköping Major, says Pojoman #flag@20:us Tenth, tenth, now fourth: Shockingly good Mirage hungry for more after Jönköping Major qualification against all odds

#flag@20:jp CAG well aware they "have to fight hard" for first playoff appearance despite favourable group and favourable meta #flag@20:tw "He doesn't [feel] afraid": Reeps96-driven Dire Wolves look to roar at Major, but outside factors could muzzle fangs #flag@20:kr SANDBOX expecting "better performance" at Jönköping Major, three months after international debut of new roster #flag@20:th Started from the bottom, now they're here: FURY unafraid to lose during international debut at Jönköping Major

Pre-Event analysis:

Finally, we took a deeper look into some of the newer teams at this level:

Jönköping Major map pool analysed: Here’s where every team plays and where they win The Jonkoping Major starts tomorrow; here’s the three must-watch games on Day 1 Meet the 20 players that will be making their Major debuts at the Jönköping Major Jönköping Major Group A: By the numbers Jönköping Major Group B: By the numbers Jönköping Major Group C: By the numbers In retrospect: Five matches that shaped the Jönköping Major

#flag@20:br Ever-consistent FaZe Clan, not any other team, should be seen as the clear favourites at the Jönköping Major #flag@20:br Brotherly love: Can Black Dragons’ nade give his brother, handy, and FURIA Esports a hand in their push for SI 2023? #flag@20:br Who are… Black Dragons? One of the most dedicated Rainbow Six organizations returns to the international stage after almost five years away #flag@20:th Who are… FURY? New team at the Major features familiar ex-Elevate faces returning to Sweden #flag@20:us Who are… Mirage? Often-mocked, the NAL mainstays are finally on their “redemption tour”.