All Gamers qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

All Gamers have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after victories against Wolves Esports and Four Angry Men. Following today's results, All Gamers have become the first roster to qualify for an international Rainbow Six Siege event.

So far, All Gamers have only lost one map in the CN League 2026 Kickoff. The team topped the standings of Group A after four regulation wins. In the playoffs, although they lost Border in overtime against Wolves Esports, the players ended up clinching a spot to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

By reaching the Upper Bracket Final of the CN League 2026 Kickoff, All Gamers have secured their presence in Salt Lake City's play in stage. Only China's champion will directly advance to the tournament's second phase.

All Gamers' next match will be on April 25 as they will play against either KINGZERO eSports, TYLOO, EDward Gaming, or My Queen for a chance to reach the grand final of the CN League 2026 Kickoff. The tournament's final game will be played the following day, April 26.