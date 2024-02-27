Achieved returns from retirement, currently looking for a team to compete in North America League 2024

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

Matthew "Achieved" Solomon returns from retirement as he has announced he's looking for a team to represent in the North America League 2024.

In July 2023, Achieved announced his retirement from the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. In a short video posted on Twitter (now known as X) the American player explained his reasoning behind his decision.

During his professional career, Achieved won multiple international tournaments including the DreamHack Montreal 2019 and the Six Invitational 2022 with TSM.

Moreover, Achieved reached the Top 3 and the Top 4 of the Six Invitational 2020 and Six Invitational 2021, respectively. Regionally, the former TSM and DarkZero Esports player won the North America League 2020 US Division Finals and the Six November Major North America 2020.