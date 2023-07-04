Achieved announces retirement from Rainbow Six Siege

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B.

Six Invitational 2022 champion Matthew "Achieved" Solomon has announced his retirement from Rainbow Six Siege two months following DarkZero Esports' BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen exit.

The American player made his top-flight debut on Jan. 2019 in the Pro League Season 9 under Excelerate Gaming. He had previously featured in Challenger League under Vertical Gaming and Team SiNister. He had also represented Evil Geniuses at the USN 2018 Wild Card Eastern Conference.

In Jun. 2019, Achieved joined TSM. Under the American brand, the player won the DreamHack Montreal 2019, the Six November North America 2020 Major, the NAL US 2020 Finals, and the Six Invitational 2022. Moreover, TSM finished in third and fourth place at the Six Invitational 2020 and the Six Invitational 2021, respectively.

Under TSM, Achieved also competed in three Six Majors, including the Six Raleigh Major, the Six Mexico Major, and the Six Jönköping Major. Following TSM's departure from Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene, the American player joined DarkZero Esports, where he helped the team to finish in second place in the North America League 2023 Stage 1 and in 12th - 14th in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

It's also worth noting that Achieved was SiegeGG's seventh-best-rated player of Year 6. He was a key piece in TSM's success at the Six Invitational 2022.